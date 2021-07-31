Mahindra XUV700 Fully Undisguised Photos – Golden Brown Colour

Mahindra XUV700 will receive remote functionalities with connected car tech for remote engine start-stop, cabin pre-cooling and large sunroof

Mahindra is slated to launch 9 new models by 2029. This will start off with the launch of the new XUV700 in 2021 and will be followed by the new gen Scorpio in 2022. These models, both of which are in the SUV segment, have been spied on test on a number of occasions and several features and engine specifications have been revealed. Now, ahead of official debut, the first undisguised photos of the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 have surfaced online, credit to XUV700 Modified.

Mahindra XUV700 Premium Offering

Mahindra will position the new XUV700 as a premium SUV and will be the new flagship in the company lineup. It will be positioned on the W601 platform and will get upmarket styling along with a host of interior passenger and driver comforts.

The XUV700, which will be offered in 6 and 7 seater configurations, will sport chrome finished front grille with multiple slats, a muscular bonnet, C shaped headlamps and LED DRLs. Recently spy shots detailed its rear design which sports a wider stance with wrap around tail lamps connected by a piano black bar. New XUV700 also gets blacked out B pillars, body coloured ORVMs, roof rails and new alloy wheels. Being seen as a replacement to the XUV500, the new XUV700 will sport larger dimensions being positioned on a longer wheelbase.

On the dashboard, it will get a dual screen set up that acts as a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. Other interior updates include dual zone climate controls. The seats are in a dual tone beige and black colour scheme with faux leather inserts while features will also include a leather-wrapped flat bottom steering wheel and an electrically adjustable driver-side seat.

A notable update over the two pane sunroof seen on the XUV500 will be its large and expansive panoramic sunroof. Safety equipment will include Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with 6 airbags, adaptive cruise control, autonomous parking assist, emergency braking, lane departure warning ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS and EBD.

Engine Specs

Even as engine specifications are yet to be announced, it is learnt that the Mahindra XUV700 will be powered by a 2.0 liter mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a mHawk diesel unit, both of which get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmissions choices. An optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system will be exclusively offered only on the top spec variants.

Another safety feature on offer will be ‘Driver Drowsiness Detection’ feature. This system detects any sign of distraction shown by the driver who may feel drowsy or fall asleep while at the wheel. The system nudges the driver to be fully alert and is a feature offered on several high end luxury vehicles. Like other safety systems that emit a beep sound when the car crosses the 80 km/h mark or a continuous alarm once it crosses the 120 km/h range, Mahindra XUV700 delivers a personal message in the voice of a loved one. This signals the driver to slow down speed to more ideal levels.

Price details will also be given at the time of official launch while it could be in the Rs 17-23 lakh price range so as to take on the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in its segment along with the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar.