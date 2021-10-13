Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition For Both Javelin Champions – Spied Together

Ahead of launch, the company has trademarked two names ‘Mahindra Javelin’ and ‘Javelin by Mahindra’

The special Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition has gone public via leaked spy shots. The model has been spied inside company plant at Chakan near Pune. There will be a total of two Mahindra XUV700 Gold Editions on offer. One for Neeraj Chopra who won Gold at 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the other for Paralymian Sumit Antil for clinching a Gold in Javelin at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition – Details

To differentiate this exclusive XUV700 from the rest, there is a gold painted front grille with multiple vertical slats, new Twin Peak logo mounted in the center and gold accents throughout its Midnight Blue exterior paint scheme on its ORVMs, door handles and rear badging.

Interiors sport soft touch material on the dashboard with a Javelin emblem, gold treatment on its interior door panels and on its leather seats. Apart from these gold accents, that signify the Gold Medal win, the XUV700 with retail all the features seen on the standard model. These features vary according to trim levels.

Nerraj Chopra’s Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition will have the 87.58 motif on the inside as well as on the outside. On the inside, it will be seen on the dashboard, while on the outside, it is placed on the rear. Similarly, Sumit Antil’s XUV700 Gold edition will feature the 68.55 motif. These numbers indicate their Gold medal winning Javelin throw in meters.

The MX Series gets an 8 inch infotainment system and 7 inch instrument cluster with Android Auto, steering mounted switches and power adjustable ORVMs. The higher AdrenoX AX3 trim sports a larger 10.5 inch infotainment system and 10.25 inch digital cluster along with Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with AdrenoX Connect that receives 70 connected features and 6 speaker sound system.

The feature list on AX7 goes on to include ADAS, leather upholstery, 6 way power seating and a host of safety equipment among which are 360 degree Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake, 6 airbags and Wireless Charging. The special Gold XUV700 ‘Javelin Edition’ could be a top of the line AX7 variant but it has not been ascertained if this will be a petrol or diesel unit.

XUV700 Bookings Open

Where the regular Mahindra XUV700 is concerned, bookings opened last week. In just 3 hours of booking window, Mahindra recorded orders worth Rs 9,500 crores as the bookings crossed 50k mark. With supply and production constraints, Mahindra XUV700 buyers could be looking at waiting periods of more than 1 year.

Dimensions stand at 4,695mm length, 1,890mm width and 1,755mm height with a 2,750mm wheelbase thus making the new XUV700 larger than the XUV500. Mahindra is offering both petrol and diesel engine options on the XUV700. The 2.0 liter mStallion petrol engine offers 200 hp power and 380 Nm torque while the 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine will make 185 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque convertor automatic. 4 wheel drive option is also on offer.

