Mahindra XUV700 GT Render – Oomph, Power And Poise Exemplified

Unveiled on August 14, Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most awaited launches this year

Since its debut, XUV700 has caught the attention of automotive artists. A number of iterations are floating on the web, some good, some bad and some really fascinating ones. The latest comes from zephyr_designz, a GT Concept version of XUV700 that looks absolutely stunning. This render has extensive changes that significantly enhance the SUV’s overall look and feel.

Mahindra XUV700 GT Concept details

In its stock version, XUV700 has angular slats in chrome finish on the grille. It is flanked by sleek headlamps and prominent C-shaped LED DRLs. While this combo looks exciting, it appears that there are too many design bits vying for attention.

The clutter has been removed on XUV700 GT Concept with the use of a sober, yet elegant looking front grille. It has a studded design and wears a blacked out look. ‘GT’ logo has been placed on top left section of front grille. The overall paint finish makes the SUV even more attractive.

LED DRLs have been updated by bridging the gap between the parallel running strips. This brings more cohesiveness to front fascia and helps remove clutter. Front bumper has been vertically expanded and it features a blacked-out profile. Fog lamps are much larger and these too have been blacked-out. Bonnet now looks more rugged and sportier with addition of multiple air vents.

Side profile is largely the same with the exception of wide body fenders. XUV700 GT Concept also gets low profile tyres and a new set of alloy wheels. New Mahindra logo can be seen on the alloy wheels. B and C pillars are blacked-out, which appears similar to that of stock model. Suspension system appears to have been tweaked, as the concept has lower ground clearance.

Enhancements continue at the rear, where the SUV gets an interconnecting LED strip on the tail gate. It seamlessly connects the LED tail lamps. Rear bumper has also been updated with a centrally placed reflector. Rear skid plate, as seen on the stock model, has been removed.

All these enhancements stand out against the metallic light beige shade of the SUV. It is possible that this GT concept will look just as good in other colours. If we talk about stock model, Mahindra is expected to offer XUV700 in 7 colour options. It includes Dazzling Silver, Everest White, Red Rage, Electric Blue and Midnight Black.

XUV700 engine options

There will be two engine options, a 2.0 litre mStallion turbo petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit. The petrol motor churns out 197 bhp of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque. The diesel unit will be available in two states of tune, one making 153 bhp / 360 Nm and the other delivering 182 bhp / 420 Nm. Both engines will have transmission option of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.