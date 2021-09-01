Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition Announced – Name Officially Trademarked

Anand Mahindra has announced specially designed XUV700 SUVs for those who have won Gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics

Anand Mahindra, a big supporter of Indian sportspersons, has long recognized sporting talent in India. Earlier this year, he had presented Mahindra Thar SUVs to six cricketers – Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar for their win in the India-Australia series match.

More recently, Mr Mahindra announced a specially XUV700 edition for Neeraj Chopra, in honour of him winning the gold medal in men’s Javelin final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Chopra was only the second India to win an individual gold at the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra.

Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition

Mr Mahindra has announced more XUV700 for our sportsperson who have won Gold at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India’s Avani Lekhara who made history by becoming the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal, competing in Women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 event will receive a specially designed XUV700.

Mahindra has also announced a special ‘Javelin Edition’ of XUV700 for Paralymian Sumit Antil who clinched a Gold in Javelin throw at the same events. It is to be noted that Mahindra has also trademarked the name ‘Mahindra Javelin’ officially. It is likely that the special edition XUV700’s for our Gold medal winners in Javelin, will be called Mahindra XUV700 Javelin or just Mahindra Javelin.

An awesome sporting feat

In his Tweet, Anand Mahindra announced that the company would dedicate its first ever customized SUV for those with disabilities to 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara. Not only did she receive a gold medal but also set a record of scoring 249.6 in a Paralympic Women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 event.

The XUV700 will be different from that to be offered in the market. It will be specially designed after Paralympian Deepa Malik had asked Mahindra to develop or customise cars that can be used by differently abled athletes as well.

Describing the win as ‘an awesome sporting feat’, a Javelin edition’ of XUV700 for Paralympic gold winner Sumit Antil is also being presented for his achievement in the men’s F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning games debut.

Mahindra’s Best SUV

Mahindra recently unveiled the new XUV700. It will be presented in 5 and 7 seater options and will be the first vehicle to sport the new Mahindra logo and will come in with a long list of features and technology, some of which will be segment firsts.

It will get an in-built e-SIM for in car real time weather updates and other functions, HVAC with dual zone climate controls, pop out door handles and special personalized safety alerts. In terms of mechanics, the XUV700 will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. It could get a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine and a 2.2 liter mHawk turbo diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

The XUV700 is being priced at Rs 11.99 lakhs for the petrol variant and at Rs 12.49 lakhs for its diesel engine counterpart. The XUV700 will compete with the Tata Safari, MG Hector and new Hyundai Alcazar.