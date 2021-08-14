Mahindra XUV700 is the first vehicle in India to get integrated Alexa AI

Mahindra finally launched the new XUV700 today. It replaces the current XUV500. The brand XUV500 will soon be discontinued, only to re-surface in 2024 as a new SUV to rival the likes of Creta and Seltos. For now, Mahindra has given a surprise to all – by launching the XUV700 at a price that is cheaper than Creta and Seltos. Base price is Rs 12 lakh while top variant is Rs 15 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Mahindra XUV700 MX Gasoline – Rs 11.99 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 MX Diesel – Rs 12.49 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX3 Gasoline – Rs 13.99 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX AX5 Gasoline – Rs 14.99 Lakh

– All prices are ex-sh. Prices of remaining variants will be announced at a later date.

Dr. Anish Shah, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd. said, “It is sheer passion that drives our people to create advanced, adventure-ready vehicles, with an unmissable presence. We are ready to lead the core SUV segment with nine new exciting SUVs planned for launch by 2026. And our most ambitious addition, the XUV700, is throbbing and pulsating with technology, power and intelligence to let people explore the impossible.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd, said, “Every once in a while, an automobile comes to change the future course of its manufacturer and in the process, it transforms the segment itself. The XUV700 marks the beginning of a whole new Mahindra and a new era and for the SUV segment in India. We have raised the bar on best-in-class features, technology and design. Our customers are in for a longstanding treat with the innovative new XUV700.”

New Features

It starts off with a brand new logo with ‘Twin Peaks’. This new logo will be used specifically by the company’s Sport Utility Vehicle range. Commercial Vehicles and Farm Equipment will continue to use old logo. Take a first look at the Mahindra XUV700 variants – MX, AX3 and AX5 in the video below.

There will be several firsts on the new Mahindra XUV700, some of which will even be the first offered on any vehicle in India. It gets the largest in class sunroof. Mahindra calls it SkyRoof. It gets flush door handles and new alloy wheel.

But the most exciting of the lot is that Mahindra has revealed AdrenoX, Alexa-based voice commands, a new infotainment system with integrated Alexa AI for the upcoming XUV700. This seamless integration with Alexa will offer hands free access to music and news along with navigation, traffic alerts, smart home control and will comprise of over 30,000 Alexa Skills with Shayari, Audible Suno, etc.

Via this system, users will be able to control vehicle functions that include opening and shutting the sky roof and windows, have access to audio books and manage climate settings via voice control even when offline. Apart from all these functions, having integrated Alexa on board the new Mahindra XUV700 would mean a safer drive as it offers a hands free facility allowing the driver to keep hands firmly on the steering wheel.

Speaking of this new feature in the Mahindra XUV700, Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India has stated that it was introduced based on customer feedback. Buyers spoke about the convenience of having Alexa in their homes and they await their reactions to having access to Alexa in the new XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 Variants

Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options. Petrol engine is a turbo unit delivering 200 PS and 380 Nm while diesel unit delivers 185 PS and 420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT). Both are expected to be offered with 6 speed manual as well as 6 speed automatic gearbox options.

Variants on offer are MX and AX, which is further divided into AX3, AX5 and AX7. It will be offered as a 5 seater as well as a 7 seater. Optional AWD will also be on offer. 0-60 kmph is achieved in 4.6 seconds while top speed claimed is over 200 kmph. Mahindra XUV700 will compete with other three row SUVs such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

Offline Access to Alexa

It is often seen that on drives through thickly populated urban areas or remote areas or while in tunnels and parked garages, drivers loose internet connectivity. Mahindra XUV700 offers off-line functions for commands by switching to a USB or Bluetooth connected smartphone, thus allowing continued access to various functions.

Even while at home, customers can use Mahindra Skill for Alexa to gain access to vital vehicle information be it fuel capacity, tyre pressure or to lock and unlock car doors. They can set cabin temperatures, etc. This custom voice enabled feature is on offer across all Alexa supported devices that include Echo smart speakers, FireTV and Alexa app on mobile phones.

Mahindra XUV700 has leveraged the Alexa Auto Software Development Kit (SDK) which enhances functionality and reduces friction while it also enhances the custom voice first experience for customers. Alexa Auto SKD will delivery new features and capabilities to the new XUV700 via over-the-air updates.