Mahindra XUV700 Modified As A Pickup Truck Via Render

Mahindra XUV700 competes against a host of mid-size SUVs such as Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector, Hector Plus

Mahindra XUV700 has been one of the widely covered automotive launches this year and ahead of its launch, it generated a lot of frenzy in the online world. It continues to garner traction on the internet as the mid-size SUV has been digitally imagined as a pickup truck.

This isn’t the first time that XUV700 has been illustrated as a lifestyle-oriented pickup truck. However, the latest rendition features many unique details that warrant our attention. This 3D design has been created by Noel George from NStreet Design. Let us look at all details contained in these virtual renderings.

Mahindra XUV700 Modified Pickup – Design Details

Upfront, we see a new bumper that has been made a lot more butch and aggressive thanks to the massive bash plate mounted on it. Thicker black plastic claddings have been used on the wheel arches and door sills to add more muscle to the car.

Wheels have been replaced with smaller units but wrapped around with chunkier knobby tyres to give it necessary traction on rough surfaces. The use of broader tyres has resulted in an increase in track width for both front and rear axles.

Noticeably, the digital illustration shows the pickup truck as a dual-cab version which would make it much longer than its stock SUV counterpart given the sizable loading bay. Both front and rear doors feature flush-type handles as seen in the regular model.

Going by the images, ride height of XUV700 pickup has been increased with tweaks made to the suspension setup for better ground clearance and more wheel travel. Side steps have been added on both sides for easier egress and ingress.

The rear features vertically oriented LED taillights which go well with the small tailgate of the loading tray. The ‘4×4′ branding signifies that it is capable of taking on tough terrains.

Other notable exterior highlights include a massive luggage carrier on the rooftop, rubberized grab rails on the side ledges of loading bed and two spare tyres strapped onto the bay giving the vehicle a Dakar Rally-inspired appearance. Additionally, an auxiliary LED light has been added above the front windscreen for better illumination.

Powertrain Specs

In the real world, XUV700 is powered by two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit or a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill. Both powertrains are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. However, an all-wheel-drive setup can be had only in the top-spec diesel variant.

A lifestyle vehicle like a pickup truck meant for hardcore trail bashing will also be equipped with a limited slip differential as is the one shown in this illustration. That said, such a version of XUV700 isn’t expected to come into production anytime soon.