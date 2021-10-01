Mahindra XUV700 Neeraj Chopra Edition With Golden Front Grille – Spied

Mahindra XUV700 for Neeraj Chopra is one of its kind edition – It is exclusively made for India’s Olympic Gold medal winner at Tokyo 2020

Mahindra XUV700, a successor to the XUV500 will soon open for bookings in India. Test rides will commence from tomorrow, 2nd October. It is one of the most awaited SUV in recent times. Some buyers have been waiting for the new XUV for more than a year.

Mahindra XUV700 is being presented in variants of 5 and 7 seater options. The base 5 seater variant will be priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, going up to Rs 17.19 lakh for its top spec model. The 7 seater on the other hand will be priced from Rs 15.19 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. However it may be mentioned that these prices are valid for the first 25,000 bookings after which prices are set to be increased.

Mahindra XUV700 Neeraj Chopra Edition

Global debut of the new XUV700 took place on 14th August. Just before the debut, Neeraj Chopra clinched the Gold Medal in Javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Soon, Mahindra announced to gift Neeraj an exclusive edition of the new XUV700. It is this new Mahindra XUV700 Neeraj Chopra Edition that has been spied undisguised near company plant in Chennai.

XUV700 for Neeraj Chopra is seen in Midnight Black exterior colour with golden accents on the outside as well as on the inside. Where other XUV700 SUVs will be seen with chrome front grille, the one for Neeraj will be seen in Golden front grille. The gold accents signifies his Gold medal from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

On the inside too, golden accents are seen. The dual tone dashboard is seen with golden thread stitching. The same is also seen on the leather seats. In addition to this, there is also the mention of the no 87.58 – that is his Gold medal winning Javelin throw of 87.58 meters.

Most likely, this is the top of the line AX7 variant. It is not clear if this is the petrol or diesel unit. More details are expected to be revealed in coming days. Mahindra has also announced XUV700 special edition for Sumit Antil, who won gold at the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

Mahindra XUV700 – More Details

Mahindra XUV700 MX Series receives a 20.32 cm (8 inch) infotainment system and a 17.78cm (7 inch) instrument cluster with Android Auto. It also sports steering mounted switches, power adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators and day and night IRVMs while it rides on R17 steel wheels.

Over and above these features, the AdrenoX AX3 variant gets dual HD 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) infotainment system with a 26.03cm (10.25 inch) digital cluster. It boasts of Amazon Alexa built in, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, AdrenoX Connect with 70 connected features and a 6 speaker sound system.

The higher end AdrenoX AX5 variant sports a sky-roof and rides on R17 diamond cut alloy wheels. It gets LED clear view headlamps, sequential turn indicators and cornering lamps while safety is via curtain airbags.

Top of the line AX7 gets all the features offered on the AX5 along with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), leatherette seating, leather finished steering wheel and gear lever, 6 way power seat with memory and safety via driver drowsiness alert and 6 airbags. The AX7 also gets optional packs of Luxury pack with features such as Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 degree Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.

Larger than XUV500, the new XUV700 will measure 4,695mm in length, 1,890mm in width and 1,755mm in height with a 2,750mm wheelbase. Powering the XUV700 will be 2.0 liter mStallion petrol engine making 200 hp power and 380 Nm torque. It will also be available with a 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic gearbox. Deliveries of petrol variants will precede that of its diesel engine counterparts.