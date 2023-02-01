Mahindra XUV700 Nepal Launch Price NPR 74 Lakh – NPR 1.1 Crore

Nepal gets six variants of Mahindra XUV700 across 3 trim levels – four manual and two automatic options

Mahindra has expanded its passenger vehicle portfolio in Nepal to include XUV700 mid-size SUV. Sales and service will be managed by Agni Group, which is the authorized Mahindra dealer in Nepal. Mahindra vehicles are quite popular in Nepal, as these robust machines are best suited for the country’s mountainous terrain.

With addition of XUV700, Mahindra Nepal portfolio now has a total of four passenger vehicles. Mahindra already offers Scorpio Classic, XUV300 and Bolero Power Plus in Nepal. Scorpio-N is planned for launch in Nepal. Mahindra also offers commercial vehicles in Nepal such as Bolero Maxitruck Plus, Bolero pickup, Scorpio pickup and Bolero camper.

XUV700 variants in Nepal

Mahindra XUV700 is only offered in petrol engine option. Range in Nepal starts with AX3 – 5-Seater MT variant, priced at NR 74 lakh. Next is XUV700 AX5 5-Seater MT, priced at NR 81 lakh (approx. INR 50.50 lakh). AX5 7-seater variant is available with both MT and AT option, priced at NR 83 lakh and NR 89 lakh, respectively. XUV700 AX7L 7-seater variant is available with both MT and AT, priced at NR 1.05 crore and NR 1.10 crore (approx. INR 68.5 lakh), respectively.

Car prices in Nepal are on the higher side due to massive import duties and taxes. Passenger cars are still considered a luxury in the country and taxed accordingly. The current applicable tax rate for imported passenger cars in Nepal is in the range of 250% to 350%. Maintenance is also challenging, as there’s 30% to 50% tax on parts like lubricants, components, batteries, tyres, etc. The automobile association in Nepal is against the high taxes, but nothing much has changed over the years.

Nepal-spec Mahindra XUV700 is the same as available in Indian market. Unlike India, where diesel and petrol engine options are on offer, in Nepal only petrol engine is on offer. This is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol motor that churns out 197 bhp of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It gets transmission options of 6-speed MT and AT. XUV700 has four drive modes – Zip, Zap, and Zoom and a customizable option.

Nepal-spec XUV700 features

XUV700 is based on W601 monocoque platform and has larger dimensions in comparison to its predecessor XUV500. Mahindra XUV700 is 4,695 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,755 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm. With robust build quality and ample ground clearance of 200 mm, Mahindra XUV700 can easily tackle mild off-road tracks. The SUV has been built to offer a desirable mix of style, comfort and performance.

Some of the key highlights of XUV700 include dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa built-in, panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats. The dedicated AdrenoX connectivity platform offers more than 60 connected features.

XUV700 was the first in its segment to be equipped with ADAS features. Safety kit includes features like front, side and curtain airbags, parking camera and sensors, electronic parking brake, hill hold/descent function, dynamic stability program and 360° camera.