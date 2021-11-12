Mahindra XUV700 Next Batch Delivery Timeline From 25th Nov Onwards

Production is in full swing as the automaker plans to deliver 14,000 units of XUV700 by 14th Jan 2022

Mahindra XUV700, the latest entrant into the hotly contested mid-sized SUV segment, opened for bookings in early October. It got off to a good start with over 70,000 bookings ahead of Diwali. The problem at hand now, is to deliver the cars to their respective owners, in the midst of a global supply shortage of parts.

The company has revealed that deliveries of the petrol variant have commenced from October 30, 2021 while deliveries of diesel variants will begin from the end of November. Mahindra dispatched more than 3,400 units of the XUV700 in Oct 2021. By Jan 2022, the company has aimed to deliver 14k units to customers across India.

Mahindra XUV700 Next Batch Delivery

Because of the ongoing supply shortage, thousands of Mahindra XUV700 customers have not received delivery timeline. The shortage is such that it is difficult to commit a timeline to customers. Mahindra is working towards giving their customers a proper timeline about when their XUV700 will be delivered to them.

It is to be noted that XUV700 customers are not the only one’s who have been awaiting delivery. Similar is the fate of thousands of Thar customers. Launched last year, Mahindra has about 50k Thar customers who are awaiting deliver.

Mahindra is sharing regular updates with their customers about the delivery timeline. The latest update that has been shared with XUV700 customers, says that they will be given a delivery timeline from 25th Nov 2021 onwards. Awaiting customers will be given an estimated month of delivery, if not the exact date.

Mahindra XUV700 rivals Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier and Safari, MG Hector and Hector Plus in its segment. Sales in the past month are testimony to its acceptance by buyers in the country. With sales at 3,407 units in October 2021, the XUV700 became a segment leader as against 1,370 units sold in September 2021, outselling both the Mahindra Thar and Scorpio in its first month of sale. It was followed by Tata Harrier of which 3,097 units were sold last month. Its other able competitor MG Hector had 2,478 units sold last month.

Engine and Transmission Options

Scoring a 5 star Global NCAP safety rating, Mahindra XUV700 is powered by petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0 liter GDi mStallion turbo petrol engine makes 200 hp power and 380 Nm torque between 1,750-3,000 rpm. There is also a 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine that offers 182 hp power and 450 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6 speed manual and a 6 speed automatic as standard along with an option of all-wheel-drive setup.

XUV700 was initially launched at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh and going up to 19.79 lakh for the top spec variant. Following the initial 25,000 bookings, introductory price structure was revised. It now starts off at a base price of Rs 12.49 lakh. All prices ex-sh.

Given its outstanding demand, Mahindra has entered into an alliance with global consulting companies to plan an algorithm based process for deliveries. It will be selected on the basis on combinations, be it quantum of bookings per city and dealership levels and the ratio of online and bookings via dealerships. It will also be based on the variant level production while taking into account supply chain constraints.