Mahindra XUV700 Pickup Version With 2 Doors – Digital Render

With every popular automobile unveil, designers tend to showcase their skills by imagining a particular vehicle in some other form. In recent past, the new XUV700 is surely the most highlighted new launch since it had been anticipated for ages and witnessed numerous delays.

The SUV managed to ring all the right bells as it earned plaudits from all corners. While first spy shots of the undisguised XUV700 prototype were not very impressive, the actual model when revealed grabbed all eyeballs. The vehicle has now been digitally imagined as a pickup truck courtesy Pratyush Rout.

Updated Exterior Design

Most of the design cues from the SUV have been carried forward to this digital render. For starters, the pickup truck gets an almost identical front end with similar C-shaped LED headlamp clusters with integrated DRLs. It flaunts the same vertically slatted front grille with the new Mahindra logo embossed at its centre.

The only major difference being the skid plate on the front bumper is much larger than the actual production spec which makes it look more burly. To adjust the skid plate, the air intake vents have been shifted a little upwards. The side profile witnesses some subtle yet significant changes. Wheel arches have been squared and the claddings on door sills have been thickened.

While it stands on the same 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, rims of the pickup truck are now shod with multi terrain tyres for adventure purposes. Load-bearing roof rails further add ruggedness to the vehicle’s appeal.

AdrenoX badging on the front side fenders have also been removed. More importantly, this rendering has been imagined as a dual cab version of a pickup which means it gets two seating layouts while the third row has been scooped out.

The loading bay of the pickup truck receives black cladding all around which extends up to the C pillar. Barring these changes, the exterior styling of the SUV has been retained. Being a lifestyle vehicle, this iteration of XUV700 will most probably be equipped with an AWD setup to give its credible off-roading prowess. However, a pickup derivative of XUV700 is not likely to be commissioned in the near future.

Engine, Transmission Options

XUV700 is available with two engine options- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The former can dish out 197 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. The latter is available in two states of tune. In the lower state of tune, it is capable of returning an output of 153 bhp and 360 Nm of torque.

Whereas in the higher state of tune, the oil burner pumps out 182 bhp and 450 Nm. Both engines are offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Mahindra already sells pickup versions of theirs SUVs sold in India, in the export markets like South Africa. It is likely that a pickup version of XUV700 or the new gen Scorpio is already in the making at their R&D and design centers around the globe.