Mahindra XUV700 Price Cut Up To Rs 75k – New Vs Old Prices

At a time when other carmakers have announced price hikes, reduction in XUV700 prices seems a bit surprising

One of the popular Mahindra SUVs, the XUV700 contributes around 15% to the company’s overall sales. To make it even more attractive to potential buyers, Mahindra has reduced the prices of select top variants of XUV700 by up to Rs 75,000. Let’s check out the variant-wise price reductions.

Mahindra XUV700 Price Cut

Mahindra offers the XUV700 in MX, AX3, AX5 S, AX5, AX7 and AX7 L trim levels. For select AX7 variants, prices have been reduced by Rs 45,000. These include the petrol-automatic 7-seater and diesel automatic 7-seater variants. For select AX7 L variants, prices have been reduced by Rs 75,000. These include petrol automatic 7-seater, diesel manual 7-seater and diesel automatic 7-seater variants.

Prices of AX7 petrol MT (6-seater and 7-seater) and AX7 diesel MT (6-seater and 7-seater) variants remain unchanged. XUV700 Petrol MT 7-seater continues to be available at the earlier price of Rs 19.49 lakh. The same is true for the AX7 Petrol MT 6-seater that is available at a starting price of Rs 19.69 lakh.

Talking about petrol variants with price cuts, a reduction of Rs 45,000 can be seen with AX7 Petrol AT 7-seater and AX7 Petrol AT 6-seater. New price is Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 21.19 lakh, respectively. Customers who want the AX7 L can save Rs 75,000 with the AX7 L Petrol AT 7-seater and AX7 L Petrol AT 6-seater variants. These are now priced at Rs 23.19 lakh and Rs 23.39 lakh, respectively.

Diesel AX7, AX7 L – New prices

XUV700 AX7 Diesel MT 7-seater and AX7 Diesel MT 6-seater will continue to be available at the earlier pricing of Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 20.19 lakh, respectively. The AX7 Diesel AT 7-seater and AX7 Diesel AT 6-seater variants are now cheaper by Rs 45,000. New prices are Rs 21.69 lakh and Rs 21.89 lakh, respectively. A Rs 45,000 price reduction is also applicable on the AX7 Diesel AWD AT 7-seater variant. It is now available at Rs 22.89 lakh.

Diesel variants with price reduction of Rs 75,000 include AX7 L Diesel MT 7-seater, AX7 L Diesel MT 6-seater, AX7 L Diesel AT 7-seater, AX7 L Diesel AT 6-seater and AX7 L Diesel AWD AT 7-seater. These variants are now available in the range of Rs 22.24 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh.

No changes to equipment list

While prices have been reduced for select XUV700 variants, there are no cost cutting measures. The equipment list remains unchanged. Mahindra’s move to reduce prices of select XUV700 variants seems a bit counterintuitive. Especially at a time when other carmakers like Maruti, Kia, Tata Motors, Honda and Hyundai have announced price hikes in April. The automotive industry as a whole has been experiencing an increase in production costs.

One of the reasons for XUV700 price reduction could be the strong market response to Mahindra’s latest electric SUVs – XEV 9e and BE 6. It is possible that potential XUV700 buyers may be planning to upgrade to the XEV 9e. The XUV700 will have its own electric version – the XEV 7e. It is expected to be launched later this year. Until that time, the reduced pricing of XUV700 will continue to benefit buyers.