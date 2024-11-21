Mahindra XUV700 Price Hike Nov 2024 – New Variants, No More 6-Seat Option

Under the bonnet, Mahindra XUV700 continues to be powered by similar engine setups based on 2.0L Petrol and 2.2L Diesel units

Ever since it was launched, XUV700 has been Mahindra’s biggest weapon in the mid-size SUV segment. This is the company’s flagship ICE SUV and is jam-packed with features and creature comforts. It is one of the most well-received vehicles in India and has emerged as an aspirational vehicle for many.

After festive season is over, Mahindra has hiked the prices of XUV700 by up to Rs 50,000. Along with hiking the prices of select variants, Mahindra has also added two new variants with Diesel engine under AX3 trim level. The main takeaway from this update is that Mahindra has discontinued all the 6-Seat variants.

Mahindra XUV700 Price Hiked

When we say Mahindra has hiked the prices of XUV700, that is only with select variants. The least price hike amounts to a Rs 15,000 increment seen with AX7 MT 7S variant with Petrol engine. Where the prices have gone up from Rs 19.49 lakh (Ex-sh) to Rs 19.64 lakh (Ex-sh).

The highest price hike is Rs 50,000 seen with MX MT 5S, MX MT 7S and AX3 MT 5S variants, all mated to a Petrol engine. Since these price hikes affect XUV700’s base MX trim, the starting price of this mid-size SUV is now Rs 14.49 lakh (Ex-sh), up from Rs 13.99 lakh (Ex-sh) before.

Interestingly, the ESP counterparts of these Petrol variants (MX MT 5S, MX MT 7S and AX3 MT 5S) are priced the same. Thus making non-ESP variants obsolete. One should obviously choose the ESP equipped versions of MX MT 5S, MX MT 7S and AX3 MT 5S. Other than that, there are no changes in XUV700’s Petrol variants.

Where diesel variants are concerned, Mahindra has not hiked the prices of any variants. All Diesel variants retain their previous pricing as they were. However, Mahindra has added two new Diesel variants under the AX3 trim level. These are AX3 MT 7S priced at Rs 17.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and AX3 MT 7S ESP priced at Rs 18.49 (Ex-sh).

6-Seat Variants Discontinued

For a very long time, Mahindra XUV700 lacked 6S variants that delivered premium rear-seat mobility appeal for chauffeur-driven buyers. Rivals like Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus offered 6S variants and there was an outcry by the enthusiasts. Mahindra sensed the need and added Captain Seat variants earlier this year.

Just a few months later, Mahindra has discontinued all 6-Seat variants on sale. There is a good probability that buyers preferred 7-Seat variants over 6-Seat counterparts. Regardless, Mahindra has axed 6-Seat variants offered with AX7 and AX7L trim levels across both Petrol and Diesel engine options in the latest price update.