Mahindra XUV700 Prices April 2022, Up To Rs 78k Hike – New Vs Old

This is the third price hike for XUV700 since launch and it now retails between Rs 13.18 lakh – Rs 24.58 lakh, ex-showroom

It’s that time of the year when most automakers increase prices across the range. Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mercedes and BMW have all introduced a price hike for their model range in India. Luxury automakers, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, had also increased prices from April 1, 2022.

Mahindra has also introduced a price hike for all their cars, including their flagship XUV – the XUV700. This is the 3rd price hike since launch, with the first being on 8th October 2021, just 1 day after bookings opened, followed by a price hike in January 2022.

Mahindra XUV700 Prices April 2022

Mahindra cites reasons for the latest price increase to a hike in commodity prices like steel, aluminum and palladium. Even as the company absorbed some of these increased costs, a portion of the same is being passed on to the customers. The new prices come into effect from 14th April 2022.

XUV700 continues to add good numbers to company sales with 6,040 unit sales in the past month relating to a 46 percent MoM growth over 4,138 units sold in February 2022. The XUV700 also commands a high waiting period.

Mahindra XUV700 Petrol Price Hike

Mahindra XUV700 prices of petrol variants have gone by up to Rs 71,000 while prices of diesel variants have been increased by up to Rs 78,000. As per the new price list, the Mahindra XUV700 MT Petrol MX trim has been increased from Rs 12.96 lakhs to Rs 13.18 lakhs.

The MT Petrol AX7 variant which was earlier Rs 18.63 lakhs in January 2022 has now gone up to Rs 19.21 lakhs. Mahindra XUV700 Petrol AT trim sees prices of AX3 increase from Rs 16.57 lakhs to Rs 16.84 lakhs while the top spec AX7L has been hiked to Rs 22.75 lakhs from an earlier Rs 22.04 lakhs.

Mahindra XUV700 Diesel Variants

Price hike across Mahindra XUV700 diesel variants now see price of MT MX trim increase to Rs 17.58 lakhs. It was at Rs 17.29 in January 2022. The AX7L price now stands at Rs 21.66 lakhs as against an earlier price of Rs 21.01 lakhs. Mahindra XUV700 diesel AT variant now ranges from Rs 17.58 lakhs for the AX3 and goes up to Rs 24.50 for the top of the line AX7L AWD.

Along with higher pricing brought in for XUV700, Mahindra has also increased prices of Thar, Bolero, Scorpio and XUV300. Upcoming launches from Mahindra will include a new-generation Scorpio, set to make its debut by early 2023. Noting increased demand for electric vehicles, the company is also expanding its portfolio to include the new electric XUV300 which will come in later in 2023.

The eXUV300 will be based on Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture (MESMA), built ground up at the company’s facility. Being a scalable platform, the same will be used for varying body types. The eXUV300 could come in with a 40 kWh battery pack offering 200-250 km range while there will also be a larger battery pack with a higher range so as to allow the eXUV300 to compete with the likes of Tata Nexon and MG ZS EV.