Mahindra XUV700 Price in Australia is Rs 1.8 Lakh lower than India

In Australia, Mahindra XUV700 is the only petrol monocoque vehicle, while Scorpio and Pik-Up get ladder-frame with diesel engines

XUV700 and Scorpio N have been a runaway success for Mahindra owing to their new-age appeal, distinctive design and road presence. Potent engines, tech-savvy interiors and advanced driver aids (with XUV700) seal the deal further. Mahindra is expanding its global presence and in a calculated move, launched XUV700, Pik-Up and Scorpio in Australia recently.

These two models join Mahindra Pik-Up Ute which was already on sale since January 2023. Surprisingly, prices of these Mahindra cars are lower in Australia as compared to the prices in India. This is amusing as these Mahindra cars are made in India and exported to Australia. Let’s take a look at detailed price conversions.

Mahindra XUV700 is up to Rs. 1.8 lakh inexpensive in Australia

In Australia, Mahindra has launched AX7 and AX7L trim levels with petrol automatic versions only. So, AX7 petrol automatic costs AUD 36,990 and AX7L petrol automatic costs AUD 39,990 which roughly translates to Rs. 20.83 lakh and Rs. 22.54 lakh (ex-sh) in Indian currency respectively.

In India, AX7 petrol automatic costs Rs. 22.37 lakh and AX7L petrol automatic costs Rs. 24.34 lakh (both ex-sh). AX7 is Rs. 1.57 lakh and AX7L is Rs. 1.8 lakh cheaper than in India.

Scorpio N doesn’t get any price benefits in Australia

Scorpio N (India-spec) is called “Scorpio” in Australia. Mahindra is only offering Z8 and Z8L trims in Australia, coupled with a sole 2.2L diesel engine, 6-speed automatic transmission and 4WD.

Z8 costs AUD 41,990 and Z8L costs AUD 44,990, which roughly translates to Rs. 23.66 lakh and Rs. 25.35 lakh (both prices ex-sh) respectively. In India, Z8 diesel automatic 4WD costs Rs. 23.06 lakh and Z8L diesel automatic 4WD costs Rs. 24.51 lakh, which is Rs. 60K and Rs. 84K less expensive than Australian pricing (both prices ex-sh).

It is to be noted that XUV700 is the only one with mandated ADAS tech in Australia. Mahindra has managed to acquire a sales permit for Scorpio due to provisions under ADR 98/00 standard. In effect, Mahindra has up to March 1st, 2025 to implement ADAS tech in Scorpio.

Mahindra has also launched its new Pik-Up ute in Australia in January 2023, which is a pickup truck version of Scorpio Classic in India. Prices start from AUD 37,990 (Rs. 21.41 lakh) for just the cab and AUD 38,500 (Rs. 21.70 lakh) for cab and tub. A sole turbo diesel engine with an automatic transmission and 4X4 transfer case powers this Pik-Up ute.