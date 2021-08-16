Mahindra XUV700 Prices Of All Variants – Range Rs 12L To Rs 22L (Speculative)

Mahindra has launched the new XUV700 in India – But prices of all variants has not been revealed

Mahindra sent shockwaves through the Indian SUV industry when they announced the prices of XUV700. Starting from just Rs 11.99 lakhs, for the base variant (petrol 200 PS). Unfortunately, Mahindra has not revealed prices of all variants. They have revealed base variant prices without option packs.

As per the prices released by Mahindra, XUV700 MX petrol costs Rs 12 lakhs, MX diesel costs Rs 12.5 lakhs, AX3 petrol costs Rs 14 lakhs and AX5 petrol costs Rs 15 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh and are for the manual transmission, 5 seater variant. Prices of variants with option packs, AWD and automatic transmission has not been revealed.

Mahindra XUV700 Prices Of All Variants – Speculative

Based on the prices of select variants shared by Mahindra, speculative prices of the XUV700 have started circulating on the internet. Please note that these are not official prices. Nor these are the variants which have been confirmed for launch.

As per this, Mahindra XUV700 prices will go all the way to Rs 22 lakhs, ex-sh. As many as 15 variants of the petrol XUV700 will be on offer, price ranging from Rs 11.99 lakhs to Rs 20.69 lakhs (speculative). For diesel XUV700, 14 variants are on offer with prices from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 21.69 lakh (speculative). Below is the speculative price list of XUV700 and all its variants.

As per this list, petrol variants on offer are MX 6MT 5 Str, MX 6MT 7 Str, AX3 6MT 5 Str, AX5 6MT 5 Str, AX5 6MT 7 Str, AX5 6AT 5 Str, AX5 6AT 7 Str, AX5 6AT (O) 5 Str, AX5 6AT (O) 7 Str, AX5 6AT AWD 7 Str, AX5 6AT AWD (O) 5 Str, AX7 6AT 7 Str, AX7 6AT (O) 7 Str, AX7 6AT AWD 7 Str, and AX7 6AT AWD (O) 7 Str. Diesel XUV700 variants on offer are MX 6MT 5 Str, MX 6MT 7 Str, AX3 6MT 5 Str, AX5 6MT 5 Str, AX5 6MT 7 Str, AX5 6AT 5 Str, AX5 6AT AWD 5 Str, AX5 6AT 7 Str, AX5 6AT (O) 5 Str, AX5 6AT (O) 7 Str, AX5 6AT (O) AWD 5 Str, AX7 6AT 7 Str, AX7 6AT (O) 7 Str, and AX7 6AT (O) AWD 7 Str.

Powertrain

Mahindra will be offering the XUV700 with both, Petrol and Diesel engine options. Customers will have the option to choose between 6-speed Manual and Automatic Transmissions as well. AWD will also be provided on select variants, making XUV700 the only vehicle in the segment to have this functionality.

The petrol engine option would be a 2 litre Turbo mStallion motor which will be able to dish out 380 Nm of torque and 200 PS. The diesel option would be the tried and tested 2.2 litre Turbo mHawk motor, which would be available in 2 states of tunes. It would either produce 185 PS and 420 Nm (Manual)/ 450 Nm (Automatic) of peak torque or 155 PS and 360 Nm (Manual) of max torque. Selected diesel trims will also come along with 4 drive modes, namely Zip, Zap, Zoom and a Custom Mode.

Safety

Mahindra has tried to ensure that the XUV700 scores well on the safety front as well. It gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), Autonomous Emergency Brakes, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Smart Pilot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assist, Driver Drowsiness Detection, Auto Booster Headlamps, Personalized Safety Alerts, ABS, EBD and 7 airbags.