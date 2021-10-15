Mahindra XUV700 Production In Full Swing – Hundreds Spied Inside Plant

Mahindra XUV700 deliveries are scheduled from the last week of Oct 2021 for petrol variants and last week of Nov 2021 for diesel variants

Mahindra XUV700 received a thunderous response when it was officially revealed last month. It is available in four trims namely- MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 which will be spread across multiple variants. Official bookings have been open since 7th Oct 2021.

Mahindra XUV700 Production

With bookings already crossing the 50k mark, Mahindra has a tough job at hand to deliver their new XUV700. High demand comes at a time when global auto industry is battling supply issues / shortage of parts like semi-conductors, chips, etc.

Just like the XUV500, the new XUV700 is also being made at the company plant in Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune. As per leaked photos via Team-BHP, hundreds of the new XUV700 are currently parked inside the plant. But these units are probably not ready for dispatch.

Globally, car manufacturers are producing cars and getting them parked, instead of dispatching them to dealers. The reason, shortage of parts. These cars could be missing parts like touchscreens, keys, etc. Basically those parts which require chips.

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the most feature-loaded car on offer in the country. By that logic, it is expected to use among the highest number of chips. This will result in slow delivery rate and high waiting period, atleast till the time shortage of chips exist.

As per a Teambhp member, around 8,000 semi-finished Mahindra cars are lying idle at the yard waiting for ECUs to be installed at the Chakan plant. Mahindra’s manufacturing plant is about to receive 1,000-2,000 ECUs next month, out of which only 500 will be allocated to XUV700.

The semiconductor chip shortage has not only affected XUV700 but also the latest iteration of Thar. Apparently, as many as 10,000 units of the compact off-roader are lying idle at the carmaker’s Nashik-based facility. Mahindra is believed to have parked the cars in around 10 empty plots within the premises of the factory. Dummy ECUs are used to drive the cars to these plots and then brought back to the plant for the next batch of cars produced.

Shortage of infotainment units

A few months ago, Mahindra Thar was dispatched to dealers without touchscreen. Tata has dispatched cars with just one key. All due to shortage of chips. To battle this, OEMs are launching vehicles which require lesser chips. For eg, Hyundai launched new variants which do not get their touchscreen infotainment system.

The carmaker is also facing an acute shortage of the infotainment system. Mahindra offers twin 10.25-inch displays on the dashboard for the higher-spec XUV700- one each for infotainment system and digital instrument console. Lower variants offer an 8-inch display for the infotainment unit. Just like the new-gen Thar, Mahindra might ship XUV700 without an infotainment system. The system could be installed by dealerships at a later date.

Source