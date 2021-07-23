Mahindra XUV700 Production Spec Alloys Spied For 1st Time

Mahindra XUV700 is expected to make its global debut on 15th August 2021 – Launch expected on 2nd October 2021

One of the most awaited launch of this year is that of the Mahindra XUV700. The vehicle has been spied testing numerous times and recently Mahindra even started releasing teasers of some of the differentiating features of the XUV700.

Technically, the XUV700 is the spiritual successor of the current generation XUV500, however Mahindra has decided to position it as an even more premium offering. To ensure that the XUV brand can continue with its charm, Mahindra has reportedly added multiple class-leading features. Based upon latest reports, here is what we know so far about the XUV700.

New Alloys Spied

Latest spy shots credit to automotive enthusiasts Sam Satelu and Snehal Vhanmane show the XUV700 in new camouflage. Instead of the camouflage sticker all over, these test mules are covered in black cloth all over the exteriors.

Two test mules were spotted on the Pune-Bangalore highway. One of them was wearing, new alloys design, which has not been spotted earlier. These are most likely production spec alloys and look very premium. The other test mule is also wearing same 10 spoke alloy, but is still covered in camo. These most likely are 18 or 19 inch alloys.

New Features

The current generation XUV500 had managed to create a buzz around its Cheetah Claw inspired Door handles. Now, the XUV700 is also ready to do something similar with its flush-fitting door handles, which will be available only on the top-of-the line trims. The lower-end variants will however be getting conventional mechanically operated door handles.

On the inside, the front row seats will be getting electrically adjustable seats along with memory function. The second row seats are expected to get a 60:40 split but will mostly miss out on sliding functionality. Other class-leading features would include Alexa-based connected car tech, ambient lighting, drive modes, improved NVH, Skyroof (largest sunroof in segment) a 12-speaker Sony Audio system along with subwoofer and much more.

Top Safety

Mahindra is reportedly aiming for a 5-star GNCAP safety rating for the XUV700 and is confident of getting a 4-star safety rating, at least. The SUV will be based upon an all new monocoque chassis and will come along with multiple airbags, ABS, EBD and even ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System).

Mahindra will be offering the XUV700 with two different engine options, namely a 182 bhp 2.2 litre mHawk diesel and a new 197 bhp 2 litre turbo petrol motor. Transmission choices would include 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. AWD is expected to be offered in select trims, which would again be a class differentiating feature.

As per current information, the XUV700 will likely make its debut on 15th August’21 while its official launch could take place on 2nd October’21. Basically, it could follow the same timeline, which was followed by the Thar last year. While conventional competitors of the XUV700 would include the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar, the new SUV will also be competing with the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.