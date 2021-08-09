Mahindra XUV700 Production Spec With New Logo – Render In 7 Colours

New Mahindra XUV700 is getting ready for its global debut on 15th August – Ahead of that, here are some new renders based on the latest spy shots

Mahindra is actively testing a new 7 seater SUV that is said to be a replacement to the XUV500. To be called the XUV700, it will be the first of the company offerings to sport the brand’s new logo. Existing models that still use the familiar oval-shaped emblem with three chrome strips representing the ‘M’ for Mahindra.

Though debut is this month, Mahindra XUV700 is set for launch in October 2021 just ahead of the festive season in India. It will come in with premium and segment first features along with enhanced safety equipment over what was seen on the XUV500. Here are some new digital renders of the new Mahindra XUV700, in 7 colour options – donning the new logo.

First in Segment Features

Earlier spy shots also revealed several first in segment features that will make their way onto the XUV700. Its infotainment system will have an in-built e-SIM to give in car, real time weather updates among other function, dual zone climate controls for HVAC has also been detailed while teasers also revealed pop out smart door handles, drowsiness detection feature and personalized safety alerts.

It will also receive auto booster headlamps that automatically increases both throw and intensity of LED headlamps in low visibility conditions at speeds over 80 km/h. The XUV700 will also sport segment-first feature of Level 1 autonomous technology with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, etc.

The 10.25 inch dual screens will be powered by Mahindra’s new AdrenoX UI to bring voice AI capabilities to the new XUV700 with India’s first Amazon Alexa integration. Twin 10.25 inch screens that include an infotainment system and digital driver display will run on this system software. It will feature Alexa support, Sony 3D sound system and driver modes (for diesel variants) and has been designed in partnership with Amazon Alexa, Sony, Visteon and Bosch.

Mahindra XUV700 Engine and Powertrain

Mahindra XUV700 will be powered by petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0 liter turbocharged petrol unit will offer 200 hp power while the 2.2 liter turbo diesel engine will be capable of 185 hp peak power. Both engines get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed Aisin-derived torque-converter automatic gearbox options.

Another best in segment audio feature to be seen on the Mahindra XUV700 is the Sony 3D sound system with roof mounted speakers. Diesel variants will also receive four drive modes named Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom (Individual), though it is not yet confirmed if these drive modes will also make its way onto petrol variants of the XUV700.

Auto Booster Headlamps, Panoramic Sunroof

Mahindra XUV700 with Auto Booster Headlamps is one segment first feature. The headlamps are automatically switched on as the vehicle exceeds the 80 km/h mark at night and a recent video has highlighted this feature. The throw of light from these headlamps has been augmented with Auto Booster function and is of particular assistance at higher speeds during night time driving.

The Mahindra XUV700 will also receive a large panoramic sunroof which will be called “Skyroof”. The company has revealed dimensions of this which is set to measure 1,360mm in length and 870mm in breadth and will be much larger than that seen on the Tata Safari, MG Hector and new Hyundai Alcazar.