Mahindra XUV700 Records 14k Delivery Milestone In Under 90 Days

Mahindra recently increased prices of XUV700 by up to Rs 81,000 depending on the variant

Mahindra had officially launched the new XUV700 in India on 15 August last year after a long wait. By Diwali last year itself, the company had received over 70,000 bookings for the new mid-size SUV. Deliveries of the XUV700 had started in the last week of Oct 2021.

On 26th Jan 2022, Mahindra announced that their XUV700 deliveries have crossed the 14k mark. Mahindra had earlier stated that they would aim to deliver 14k units of XUV700 by 14th Jan 2022, missing the target by about 12-13 days. Instead of achieving the sales target in about 75 days, Mahindra has achieved it in about 88 days.

Considering the supply issues, delivery rate has been commendable. Ever since launch, XUV700 has been the best selling car in the segment – beating Harrier, Safari, Hector, Hector Plus. Despite having more tech, Mahindra has been managing to produce more units of XUV700, than their rivals.

Mahindra XUV700: Delivery Status

The homegrown UV manufacturer recently announced commencement of deliveries of the top-spec AX7 AWD variant with the Luxury package. Mahindra further revealed that it has resolved delivery issues in partnership with one of the top three global consulting companies using an algorithm-based process.

The company opened bookings for the 2021 XUV700 precisely on October 7, 2021 and in just 57 minutes the company received an overwhelming 25,000 bookings. The following day, within two hours of opening the window, 25,000 bookings of the mid-size SUV were made taking the total to 50,000 bookings. In just two days, the carmaker earned a business of over Rs 10,000 crore.

Deliveries of the XUV700 involved various parameters including variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints, quantum of bookings at city and dealer level, and ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters. Delivery timelines were communicated to customers by their respective dealerships for both petrol and diesel variants.

With no respite from the global semiconductor chip shortage yet, production of XUV700 is expected to be hampered in the near future as well. As updated on 15 January 2022 by Mahindra dealerships, waiting period for XUV700 has reached up to 88 weeks which is more than 20 months. Higher the specs of a variant, longer is its waiting period.

XUV700: Trims & Specs

XUV700 is available in two broad trims: MX and AX (AdrenoX), the latter being divided into three sub-trims namely AX3, AX5, and AX7. Prices for the SUV start at Rs 12.95 lakh and go up to Rs 23.79 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in both five- and seven-seat configurations.

Under the hood, XUV700 features two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. Both motors are available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission, both send power to the front wheels as standard. An optional all-wheel-drive setup is offered only with the top-spec AX7 trim.