Mahindra XUV700 Records New Domestic Sales Milestone

Mahindra XUV700 has achieved this 2 lakh domestic sales landmark milestone in 3 years since its launch in September 2021

Mahindra XUV700 is a veritable leader in the mid-size SUV segment along with the Mahindra Scorpio / N. The XUV700, the company’s flagship offering, is highly favoured for the plethora of features it displays and for the number of seating option as it is offered in 5-seat and 7-seat layouts. Needless to say, the XUV700 has achieved many milestones.

Mahindra XUV700 – 2 Lakh Domestic Sales Milestone

Mahindra XUV700 crossed the 2 lakh production milestone in June 2024. It has now surpassed the 2 lakh domestic sales milestone in August 2024. Sales stood at 2,05,978 units from the point of launch in August 2021 to August 2024, averaging at 5,722 units per month.

Presented in a total of 40 variants, in powerful petrol and diesel engine choices, and at competitive pricing which ranges from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 26.04 lakh (ex-showroom), it continues to stay ahead of several competitors. Sales have been steadily growing ever since the XUV700 was launched from 1,370 units in September 2021 to 9,007 units in the past month.

The first 4 months itself, from September to December 2021 saw sales at 11,964 units, an average of 2,991 units per month. This improved to 65,371 unit sales during the period Jan-Dec 2022 at an average of 5,448 units per month. Calendar year 2023 sales topped at 74,434 units, at an average of 6,203 units per month while YTD sales of 2024 currently stand at 54,209 units, an average of 6,776 units each month and could end this calendar year with the highest yearly sales yet.

Taking monthly sales into account, Mahindra XUV700 has logged its best monthly sales in October 2023 when sales soared to 9,297 units. It was also in August 2024 that sales stood at 9,007 units. In no other month since launch was sales of XUV700 higher than 8,555 units which was seen in September 2023. Currently, Mahindra is running a special price on XUV700 where you can save up to Rs 2.2 lakh.

Mahindra XUV700 – Prime Attractions

What is it that draws buyers to the Mahindra XUV700 fold? For starters, the XUV700 comes in with Mahindra’s reputation for strong build. It boasts of a robust road presence with contemporary styling, while its highest selling point is the fact that it has achieved a 5-Star Safety Rating from Global NCAP. Mahindra XUV700 was also the first in its segment to be offered with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Mahindra has kept the XUV700 range alive with a series of feature and model updates at regular intervals. More recently, in July 2024, the company introduced the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 with a significant price cut by Rs 2.2 lakh and two new colour options of Deep Forest and Burnt Sienna in celebration of the third anniversary of the XUV700 and production of 2,00,000 units.

The company now gears up for launch of the XUV700 electric SUV and Coupe. Ahead of the official launch in India, Mahindra XUV700 Electric SUV (XUV.e8) along with the Coupe (XUV.e9) have been spotted. Launch of the XUV.e8 is expected in the coming months.