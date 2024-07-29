Mahindra XUV700 Redefines Vehicular Safety For Indian Premium SUV Buyers

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 range is even more attractive thanks to attractive prices for a limited period

The premium SUV segment has had a lot of influx lately. But very few vehicles have made a mark significant enough to redefine vehicular safety in India. Mahindra XUV700 is one of those vehicles. Apart from that, the Mahindra XUV700 is a strikingly handsome machine with a lot of road presence.

Record 2 Lakh Milestone

Another flex point with XUV700 is that it is loaded-to-the-brim with features and creature comforts at relatively affordable prices. XUV700 doesn’t leave any stone unturned in performance department either, offering up to 200 bhp of peak power. Unlike its immediate rivals, Mahindra XUV700 is the only one in its class to offer AWD option that should tackle most of your off-roading needs.

This combination of excellent safety, striking design, exhilarating performance, off-roading capability with AWD, best-in-segment features and competitive pricing makes the Mahindra XUV700 the best premium SUV in its segment.

Owing to these characteristics, Indian premium SUV buyers have made Mahindra XUV700 the best-selling mid-size SUV in India with around 6K units sold in June 2024, while the next best-selling mid-size SUV rival clocked less than three times the volume of XUV700. A product so good, hitting the 2 lakh plus units production milestone in less than three years of its launch, must have been a cakewalk for Mahindra XUV700.

Celebrating this record milestone, Mahindra has announced special prices for XUV700 for limited time. Thus, allowing the higher-spec AX7 trim level to be priced from as low as Rs 19.49 lakh (Ex-sh). The equipment XUV700 AX7 brings at that price, is unrivalled by any of its challengers and positions itself as the most value-for-money proposition. Even for buyers looking at a vehicle from a segment below, XUV700 is a fitting proposition.

All this, while offering best-in-class safety, performance, capability, practicality, technology and comfort for your entire family. Even though it has been quite some time since launch, Mahindra XUV700 has aged phenomenally, with a handsome design and incredible road presence. The large LED DRLs with sequential turn indicators, LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, flush door handles with welcome function and other design elements work in XUV700’s favour.

Luxurious and Comfortable Interiors

The real party trick for Mahindra XUV700 is on the inside where occupants are pampered with a plethora of features and conveniences. Taking centre stage are the twin free-standing 10.25-inch displays that lend a feeling of a luxury car. One screen is for infotainment and the other is for instrumentation. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with wireless charger, Adrenox connected car suite, document storage and built-in Alexa provide a tech-savvy aura.

Driver’s seat gets 6-way adjustable powered seats with memory and welcome functions. Driver seat controls on the door panel are a nice touch. Panoramic sunroof offers a mesmerizing driving experience, while ventilated front seats offer unparalleled comfort for Indian conditions. 2nd row passengers get an option to choose individual captain seats with dedicated armrests and a boss mode for rear left passengers.

The sense of luxury is further heightened by incredible NVH characteristics of XUV700’s powertrains and cabin insulation against wind and tyre noises. Whatever noises creep in can be drained out with the brilliant Sony Surround audio system. XUV700 offers well-bolstered seats with excellent comfort and support which is further accentuated by a supple ride quality.

Safety proposition

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the, if not, the safest premium SUV in its class in India. It cocoons occupants with a host of active and passive safety features that not only work towards preventing an accident but also protect the occupants when it does. Mahindra XUV700 has been awarded a full fat 5 Stars crash safety rating by Global NCAP, something that can’t be said about a few of its rivals.

With Level-2 ADAS suite on offer, Mahindra XUV700 ensures safe and stress-free driving. The feeling is further enhanced by continuous video recording which is a boon while driving in crowded Indian city streets. XUV700 even alerts for driver’s drowsiness when driving for a long time without breaks. Adaptive cruise control ensures optimum and safe highway rides and Auto emergency braking ensures the car has got your back.

There is no other premium monocoque SUV in India that matches XUV700’s performance at the price it is being offered. The 2.0L T-GDI Petrol engine in XUV700 kicks out 200 horsepower and 380 Nm and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic with seamless shifts. Apart from offering a cushy ride, XUV700 can get quite sporty in terms of handling. Thus plastering a wide grin on the driver’s face. Depending on the variant, Mahindra XUV700 also gets a 4WD system to tackle off-road terrains.