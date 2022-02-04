Mahindra XUV700 Sales Cross 16k – About 84k Buyers Awaiting Delivery

Mahindra has amassed around 1 lakh bookings for the new XUV700 with waiting period extending up to 88 weeks depending on variant

Mahindra XUV700, launched in August 2021, has seen overwhelming response ever since it was opened for bookings on 7th October 2021. Bookings stood at over 25,000 units in two hours of opening and crossed the 50,000 bookings in two days relating to business of over Rs 10,000 crores.

Mahindra is facing supply chain issues while the company has also to contend with dire shortage in semiconductors. However, despite these constraints, the company has managed to sell over 16,000 units of the XUV700 till date.

Despite production increase, the waiting period continues to rise. As of latest update, XUV700 waiting extends from 7 months for the MX variant going up to almost 2 years for AX7L. The new AX7 Smart trim is expected to bring down lead time.

Mahindra XUV700 – Delivery Schedule

Deliveries have been initiated on various parameters and depends on quantity of bookings per city and dealer level and on the basis of online and direct bookings via dealerships. It is also dependent on variant wise production and customers were intimated about delivery schedules through company dealers.

Mahindra has also given priority to petrol versions of the XUV700 which commenced from 30th October 2021 while diesel versions deliveries started at the end of November 2021. Jan 2022 saw the highest no of XUV700 sales till date. It was also the first time that the sales of XUV700 has crossed the 4k mark.

Mahindra XUV700 Details

The 5 and 7 seater Mahindra XUV700 is offered in two trims of MX and AX (AdrenoX). The latter is further divided into three sub-trims of AX3, AX5, and AX7. At the time of launch last year, XUV700 was priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (petrol) and Rs 12.49 lakh (diesel) but from 19th January 2022, prices have been increased.

Following this increase in prices, the XUV700 petrol range now starts at Rs 12.95 lakh for MX manual 5-seater variant. The automatic range starts at Rs 16.57 lakh for AX3 automatic 5-seater while the top-spec AX7 automatic 7-seater variant with luxury pack carries a price tag of Rs 22.04 lakh. The more exclusive AX7 Luxury with manual transmission has been priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and at Rs 22.89 for the automatic transmission with AWD.

Mahindra XUV700 – Segment-First Features

There are several features that work in favour of the Mahindra XUV700. For starters it gains a 5 Star rating in Global NCAP, thus making it the safest car in the segment in India with a score of 5-star for Adult Safety and 4-star in Child Safety. The SUV’s body shell and foot-well area have also been rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Another factor is that XUV700 gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features which includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, smart pilot assist, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, high beam assist and traffic sign recognition. Its on board safety equipment is also outstanding as compared to any other in its segment. It includes a total of 7 airbags, electronic stability program, ABS, front seatbelt pretensioners and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Mahindra has also equipped the XUV700 with twin 10.25 inch displays with one working as an infotainment system with Amazon Alexa connectivity while the other is for instrumentation. The XUV700 competes with a range of SUVs from Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, to Tata Harrier / Safari and MG Hector / Hector Plus.