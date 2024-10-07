Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio Petrol Hybrid SUV Launch Likely In 2026 – Report

With the launch of Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio Petrol Hybrid versions, we can see a jump in fuel efficiency figures

While car makers like Tata Motors, JSW MG Motor and Mahindra Auto are heavily invested in electric vehicles, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda Cars India have taken the Hybrid route. Sensing a more widely spread acceptance with Hybrid, Mahindra is jumping on this bandwagon too.

XUV700 And Scorpio Petrol Hybrid

Despite the lack of generous tax benefits EVs enjoy and the relatively steep upfront costs of a strong Hybrid setup, strong Hybrids are seeing more acceptance by Indian audiences. They promise more fuel economy in short commutes, especially in the city where opportunity for energy recuperation is plenty.

While Mahindra Auto has been planning new electric vehicle launches, strong Hybrid is something that the company seems to be implementing. As per a recent report, people in the know-how have divulged Mahindra’s Hybrid aspirations with regards to Hybrid technology. This is despite the fact that Hybrid vehicles attract taxes by as much as 43%, while fully electric EVs attract 5%.

The development of Mahindra’s strong Hybrid powertrains has commenced and this technology could launch in the calendar year 2026. As per Indian Government’s Vahan portal, there has been around 0.5% growth in the market share of Hybrid vehicles. Mahindra might be considering Hybrids to be a profitable venture.

Both XUV700 and Scorpio N have been on sale for some time and 2026 might be a good time for an update. Reportedly, the updated XUV700 will be the first vehicle from Mahindra to debut their upcoming Petrol-Hybrid powertrain, based on a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine. There could be an increase in total system power as opposed to the current 197 bhp figure.

Share Hybrid Powertrain With Skoda?

Technically called self-charging Hybrid, Mahindra’s upcoming Hybrid powertrains boast a tiny electric battery that will be charged from energy recuperation (regen braking) or the IC engine. This battery will power an electric motor that will solely propel the car for around a kilometre or more of pure electric range.

The report also mentions Mahindra’s upcoming Petrol-Hybrid powertrain will be shared by Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. It has to be noted that Mahindra and Skoda have been in discussions for a 50:50 JV for sharing costs, risks, technology and platforms. In the future, there may be Strong Hybrid versions of Kushaq, Slavia and even Taigun and Virtus.

People aware of these developments suggested that the Hybrid powertrain will be developed by Mahindra for cost-effectiveness. Rather than sourcing this technology from Volkswagen Group, which might have emerged as expensive for feasibility in Indian market and failed to achieve price-wise competitiveness.

Source