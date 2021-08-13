Mahindra XUV700 Sony 3D Music System – 13 Ch Amplifier, 12 Speakers, Subwoofer

Details of the new 3D Sound system from Sony on the upcoming XUV700 have surfaced online, ahead of its debut on August 14

In just a few hours, we will be able to get a sneak peek of the new Mahindra XUV700 in metal. Ahead of its debut, the carmaker has been aggressively promoting its upcoming product by highlighting many class-leading features of XUV700 in a series of teaser videos. Mahindra has left no stone unturned as far as marketing is concerned since a lot rides on XUV700.

One of the latest features that have come to light is a premium 3D audio system from Sony. The system features 12 custom-built speakers – including a subwoofer along with a 445W 13-channel amplifier positioned around the cabin. The stereo offers multiple audio modes such as Immersive 3D, Stage, Party, and Breezy.

More Details of 3D Sound System

Audio from different sources like Bluetooth, USB, online media and Radio would be able to stream 3D music in this system. Speakers are expected to be positioned in generic locations such as door pads, dashboard and boot but spy shots have revealed that some of them might even be offered on the ceiling like the second-gen Thar.

Sony has stated that the system comes with DSEE technology which helps in enhancing the sound quality of compressed audio files. Another notable feature of this system is a speed-dependent equaliser control accompanied by speed-dependent volume.

This provides occupants with optimal volume and tonal balance at a particular speed of the vehicle in order to minimise the influence of outside noises. The company claims that this stereo system will offer a “highly realistic 3D immersive spatial sound field”.

Features on offer

In the last few weeks, Mahindra has teased many features of the upcoming XUV700 which will be benchmarks in the segment. These include the largest panoramic sunroof called Skyroof, automatic LED headlamps, driver drowsiness detection and sitting door handles. Apart from this, XUV700 will be the first SUV in its category to be offered with a virtual assistant cockpit named AdrenoX with Alexa-based voice commands.

Other notable features on offer in the upcoming SUV include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, multiple drive modes and high-beam assist. XUV700 will also be offered with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which will comprise features such as adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, blind-spot detection, lane keep assist and more.

Engine, Transmission Options

As already mentioned countless times, XUV700 will be offered with two engine options-a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit and a 2.0-litre mHawk diesel mill. Both powertrains will be offered with two gearbox options- a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. AWD functionality will also be offered as an option.