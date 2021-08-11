Mahindra has announced that a special designed XUV700 edition will be presented to Neeraj Chopra in honour of him winning the gold medal at the Olympics

Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, has promised to present Neeraj Chopra, India’s ace javelin thrower with the new XUV700. This is being done in honour of Chopra becoming only the second India to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. It is a celebration indeed to note that Chopra finished first to win a Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics with an 87.58 meter tally in men’s Javelin final.

The new XUV700 is yet to be revealed. Global debut date is set for 14th Aug. Anand Mahindra has requested Mahindra’s Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar and Mahindra CEO Automotive Division Veejay Nakra have been informed to “keep one ready for him please.”

Mahindra XUV700 Special Edition

Mahindra Lead Design Head, Pratap Bose has stated that this could be a ‘special edition version’ and they are already working on a few ideas. Ahead of Mahindra officially revealing their version of the special edition XUV700 for India’s Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has shared his version of the same.

The Mahindra XUV700 Special Edition or the Mahindra XUV700 Neeraj Chopra Edition will be a one-off version of the SUV. The XUV700 Olympic Edition you see here as a render, is finished in three colours of Orange, White and Green. It also gets hints of Gold in the front, along with the Olympic logo – highlighting Neeraj Chopra’s Gold medal winning Javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

XUV700 will be the new Mahindra SUV that will sit above the XUV500 in the company line-up. It will be their most technologically advanced vehicle till date. The SUV is expected to come in with never before seen features in any Indian car.

Mahindra XUV700 Features

The new XUV700 will come with AdrenoX Suite which will be a user interface used for the SUV’s infotainment system. This has been developed for the car’s operating system to handle voice activated commands to open and shut its SkyRoof (slated to be the largest in its segment), for HVAC controls and to deliver 3D surround sound via Sony audio system.

AdrenoX interface will also feature voice commands which will be carried out via Amazon Alexa virtual assistant. XUV700 is also said to come in with smart filter technology claiming to filter out 99 percent bacteria and 95 percent virus.

The 3 row, 7 seater SUV will also sport a personalized voice alert system in the case of over speeding. This message can be recorded in the voice of a loved one and will play back to remind the driver to slow down. This is an improvement over the regular beep sound when they cross the 80 km/h mark and a continuous beep when past the 120 km/h mark. Apart from this, safety equipment will also include multiple airbags, electronic stability control. ABS, EBD and Level 1 autonomous technology with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Engine Specs

Mahindra XUV700 will be powered by a 2.0 liter, turbocharged petrol engine making over 200 hp power while its 2.2 liter turbo-diesel engine will offer approx 185 hp peak power. The engines likely get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed Aisin torque converter gearbox. Top-spec variants will come in with all-wheel drive, options along with multiple drive modes. Mahindra XUV700 will rival other 3 row, 7 seater SUVs such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.