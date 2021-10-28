Mahindra XUV700 SUV 14,000 Deliveries Planned In 75 Days

Mahindra has initially planned deliveries of the petrol variants of XUV700, with its diesel variants to commence from November

Mahindra has confirmed that official deliveries of the XUV700 will commence from 30th October 2021. It will be the petrol variants that will be delivered initially followed by diesel models from the end of November 2021.

Mahindra has recently launched the much awaited XUV700 and bookings opened from 7th October. The 7 seater SUV received overwhelming demand with the first 25,000 units booked in 57 minutes and an additional 25,000 units on 8th October in a matter of 2 hours. The automaker claims to have received 65,000 bookings in 2 weeks.

Mahindra XUV700 Customer Cars

Ahead of start of delivery, first batch of customer cars have started to arrive at dealerships across India. Mahindra has planned to deliver 14,000 units of XUV700 by 14th Jan 2022. This means they have aimed to deliver about 187 units of XUV7000 SUVs everyday.

Mahindra has also stated that this is their aim, as delivery could get delayed due to ongoing global shortage of parts in the automotive industry. Buyers who have booked XUV700 will start getting updates about their delivery dates from today.

Available with 5 and 7 seater configurations, Mahindra is working in association with a consultancy company to device algorithm based process for a smoother delivery process. Deliveries will be based on a combination of parameters and will depend on number of bookings per city and dealer level, ratio of online and off line bookings and also on the variants. Delivery timelines are being informed to customers via their respective dealerships, thought this could change under the current supply chain constraints.

The XUV700 comes in at introductory pricing of Rs 11.99-19.79 lakh and is offered in four variants that include MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. The automaker has also added a new variant called AX Luxury which comes in with added features. The top-spec AX7 Luxury AT AWD variant costs Rs. 22.99 lakh, ex-sh

Segment First and Optional Pack

New Mahindra XUV700 comes in with a premium design and competitive pricing that has drawn in this bevy of buyers to its fold. It sees several segment first features among which are Amazon-Alexa connectivity, twin 10.25 inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Key highlights also include driver drowsiness alert, dual zone climate control, leatherette finished steering and seating and a 6 way power seat with memory. The XUV700 rides on R18 diamond cut alloys.

Along with these features, the company has also introduced exterior and interior optional packs with factory fitting. Divided into two broad categories of MX and AdrenoX (AX), the packs include a Satin Chrome kit priced at Rs 16,799. This can be purchased with bumper upper and lower applique sets priced at Rs 2,050 and Rs 3,050 respectively. The Grille applique costs Rs 1,895, the lamp applique is at Rs 2,425 and wheel arch and ORVM sets at Rs 4,570 and Rs 1,475 respectively.

Buyers can also opt for tail gate and rear bumper applique set at Rs 2,359 and Rs 4,250 respectively and roof carriers at Rs 21,000 per set. Full body covers are priced from Rs 1,725 to Rs 3,800 and vary according to variant while wheels are available in choices of 17 inch grey, 17 inch black and 18 inch grey.

Mahindra XUV700 is powered by a 2.0 liter turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine making 195 hp power at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm torque at 1,750-3,000 rpm mated to a 6 speed manual or 6 speed auto. It also gets its power via a 2.2 liter common rail Turbo mHawk diesel engine generating 151 hp power and 360 Nm torque mated to manual or automatic transmission. Mahindra XUV700 takes on the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus in its segment.