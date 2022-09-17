Mahindra XUV700, Thar Prices Hiked – New Price List Sep 2022

While XUV700 gets costlier in the range of Rs 20k to Rs 37K, Thar prices have been hiked by up to Rs 28k

It is likely that Mahindra has increased prices of XUV700 and Thar due to rise in input costs. Another aspect is that car sales are expected to increase in the coming weeks, as festivities peak around Diwali.

Price hike for XUV700 and Thar are unlikely to make any major difference to sales of these SUVs. These will continue to be the preferred option in their respective segments. This is the 3rd price hike this year for these two SUVs. Previous hikes were in Jan and Apr. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Karan Anand for sharing the update.

XUV700 prices September 2022

Prices of Mahindra XUV700 petrol variants have been increased in the range of Rs 22k to Rs 35k. These are now available in the price range of Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 23.10 lakh. In percentage terms, XUV700 petrol variants have witnessed price hike of up to 2.14 percent. In case of XUV700 diesel variants, prices have been hiked in the range of Rs 20k to Rs 37k.

New starting price for base-spec XUV700 MX MT 5-seater diesel is Rs 13.96 lakh, whereas top-spec AX7 AT 7-seater L AWD will now be available at Rs 24.95 lakh. In percentage terms, XUV700 diesel variants have become costlier by up to 1.90 percent.

Talking about deliveries, XUV700 wait time is currently between 2-3 months to 16 months. Customers buying XUV700 petrol MX, AX3 and AX5 variants can get delivery in just 2-3 months. Diesel variants in these trims have a waiting period of up to 10 months. Max waiting period is for AX7 and AX7 L variants at up to 15 months and 16 months, respectively. This applies to both petrol and diesel variants. A few months back, max waiting period for XUV700 top-spec variants was 19 months at some locations.

Mahindra Thar prices September 2022

Mahindra Thar petrol variants have become costlier in the range of Rs 6k to Rs 7k. This is a marginal price hike, as it’s just up to 0.44 in percentage terms. Thar petrol variants are now available in the price range of Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 15.82 lakh. Price hike is Rs 6k for AX (O) CT MT, LX HT MT and LX CT AT variants whereas LX HT AT gets costlier by Rs 7k.

Base and mid-spec diesel variants of Thar have become costlier by Rs 28k, whereas top-spec variants get Rs 26k price hike. Thar diesel variants are now available in the price range of Rs 14.16 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh. In percentage terms, price hike for Thar diesel variants is in the range of 1.62% to 2.02%.

Waiting period for Thar is in the range of 3 to 8 months. Things could change in the future for Thar, as it will be getting a new challenger in the form of 5-door Maruti Jimny. The latter is expected to be launched in India next year. It is to note that 3-door Jimny is already produced in India, exclusively for export markets.