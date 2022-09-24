Mahindra XUV700, Thar Recalled Over Turbocharger Issues

Both Mahindra Thar and XUV700 get a 2.2L turbo-diesel engine and a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine in a different state of tune

Mahindra has been stomping its feet at the right places. With its foot securely set as an SUV manufacturer in India, Mahindra is now aiming to dominate the 4W EV market. With EVs though, Mahindra is also aiming to make advances in the global market.

The recently unveiled XUV400 electric SUV is set to take on the likes of Nexon EV in India. For global markets, Mahindra has created two distinct lineups called BE and XUV.e series. XUV.e8 aka XUV700 Electric, was recently spotted in Bengaluru hinting at an early launch.

Driving SUV sales for Mahindra are Scorpio N, XUV700 and Thar. XUV700 is a huge step forward for Mahindra. Not only is it the most advanced and most powerful Mahindra till date, it is also the best selling SUV in the segment. Update Thar is also generating good sales for Mahindra

Mahindra XUV700, Thar Recalled

New report claims that both XUV700 and Thar have been recalled over turbocharger issues. This is not the first time XUV700 is getting recalled. The latest issue seems to be bothering both XUV700 and Thar owners.

To fix the issue, Mahindra is replacing turbo actuator linkage on diesel manual and automatic variants. XUV700 petrol variants are said to be recalled for inspection of its T-Block connector installations on its GVV vent pipes and canisters. Coming to lifestyle off-roader Thar, diesel variants are said to have the same turbo actuator issues as XUV700.

Mahindra is also replacing timing belt and auto-tensioners on both diesel and petrol variants. Not all the XUV700s and Thars are subjected to this recall. It is not clear as to how many units are affected by this recall. However, customers can go to Mahindra’s official website and under the ‘Service-Action’ section check if their vehicle is affected by this latest recall.

Mahindra Thar, XUV700 Price Hike

Mahindra has hiked the prices for XUV700 and Thar. XUV700 is now dearer by up to Rs. 37,000 and Thar is dearer by up to Rs. 28,000. Both these SUVs are powered by the same set of engines. Which are a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit and a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit. These engines are mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox options.

XUV700’s 2.0L petrol engine makes 197 bhp and 380 Nm and its 2.2L CRDi diesel engine makes 153 bhp and 360 Nm in base variants and 182 bhp and 420 Nm in higher variants. However, Thar’s performance figures are slightly lower. Its 2.2L turbo diesel makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The more powerful 2.0L petrol unit makes 150 bhp and 320 Nm of torque.

Source