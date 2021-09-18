Mahindra XUV700 To Get 7 Colours, AWD MT, AWD AT – Website Source Code

Upon its launch, Mahindra XUV700 will take on the likes of Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector, Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar

It has already been revealed that Mahindra will be offering its upcoming XUV700 in a total of 34 variants which includes multiple engine options, transmission options and seating layouts. These variants have been broadly categorised under four trims namely MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7.

Colour Options on offer

Now, more details regarding the upcoming SUV have been revealed online, specifically letting out colour options on offer in XUV700. The homegrown manufacturer had taken to Twitter to reveal that XUV700 will be offered in five paint schemes. These include shades such as Dazzling Silver, Everest White, Red Rage, Electric Blue and Midnight Black.

However, as per the source code of the company’s website, there are two additional colour options that will be on offer. These include Rave Copper and Galaxy Grey which are expected to be listed once the car gets officially launched in the coming few weeks. It is possible that there will be seven colour options in total. A spy shot of an undisguised prototype was leaked a couple of months ago which was wrapped in the Rave Copper paint scheme.

Variants on offer

The most striking revelation is that there isn’t going to be a dual-tone colour variant on offer with XUV700. Post its unveil, Mahindra XUV700 is on a multi-city tour across major cities of the country.

It had been revealed earlier that the MX trim will only be offered in a 5-seat configuration, whereas AX3 and AX5 will be offered in both five- as well as seven-seat layouts. AX7, on the other hand, will only be offered the seven-seat option.

However, AX7 will be offered with three different packages Comfort, Luxury and Tech. Exact details on what features these packages will offer have not been revealed yet. In total, there will be as many as 17 variants on offer in the AX7 trim. On the other hand, AX3 and AX5 will be offered in seven variants each whereas MX trim will only be offered in three variants.

Engine, Transmission Options

Another critical detail leaked online is that all-wheel-drive will only be offered in the top-spec AX7 trim with both manual and automatic transmission options. XUV700 will receive two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. The oil burner will be offered in two states of tune- the base MX variant in 153 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque while other models will receive 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque.

The gasoline engine will pump out 197 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Prices of XUV700 starts at Rs 11.99 for the base MX petrol variant whereas the diesel Rs. 12.49 lakh. Top-spec AX7 trim is rumoured to have a starting price of Rs. 18.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). AWD is expected to be on offer with MT as well as AT.

