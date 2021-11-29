Mahindra XUV700 Touchscreen Could Display Ads To Passengers In Car

Deliveries of the Mahindra XUV700 have commenced and new information about the SUV has been surfacing online via their respective owners

Mahindra XUV700 happens to be one of the most loaded product in its segment as it comes along with a long feature list. These feature include a dual screen layout, including a large infotainment and a digital instrument cluster, Level 2 ADAS – Autonomous Driving Assist Systems, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, etc.

In addition to the features revealed already, there are a few new things which is regularly shared by respective owners of XUV700 who have received delivery. Most likely update from XUV700 owners is the real world mileage. Most are getting real world mileage in the range of 10 to 14 kmpl. Another interesting update shared by XUV700 owners, is the option of in-car ads.

Mahindra XUV700 Touchscreen Ads

Munish Sharma from the Mahindra XUV700 Owners Group has shared an interesting update about his XUV700. Inside the Connected App settings of the XUV700 touchscreen system, he has found the option of Advertisement. As of now, it is not clear as to what will be offered as ads if the option is enabled.

Interestingly, Munish has found out that there is an option to disable advertisements on the infotainment system. This probably means that Mahindra has built in a functionality to display ads on the infotainment, however thankfully it has also built in a functionality to disable the ads, as per the preference of the owners.

The advertisements or pop-ups could be related to new / upcoming Mahindra products or a reminder to extend the vehicle’s warranty or Road Side Assistance (RSA). It is also possible that Mahindra could add some value added services (like their own music streaming, traffic updates, etc) in the XUV. These could be free or could cost less with ads enabled.

Mahindra XUV700 Delivery Time

Mahindra has clocked over 70k bookings for the XUV700. If these, they aim to deliver 14k units by mid Jan 2022 – depending on the parts supply. Petrol XUV700 SUV deliveries started last month while deliver of diesel XUV700 is to start in the last week of Nov 2021.

Those who have booked Mahindra XUV700, have started receiving their expected delivery date. Some of the owners are not happy with the huge delay. These owners claim to have booked on the first day when the official bookings opened on 7th Oct 2021. In spite of booking on the first day, some have gotten XUV700 delivery date for Nov 2022.

Talking about the SUV, Mahindra has offered both, petrol and diesel engine options on the XUV700. These include a 2 litre GDI mStallion 200 hp turbo petrol motor which can churn out 380 Nm of max torque. The diesel engine option happens to be a tried and tested 2.2 liter turbo diesel mHawk unit which is capable of dishing out 450 Nm of peak torque and 182 hp of power. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed auto-box. Option of All Wheel Drive functionality too has been provided on certain variants.

On the safety front, the XUV700 has scored a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants. In the child occupant department, the XUV700 scored a 4-star safety rating. Trim options include 4 variants, namely the entry level MX trim and AX3, AX5 and AX7. Seating options include both, 5 seater and 7 seater options. However, some of the top-end trims are available only with the 7-seater option.