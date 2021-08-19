Mahindra XUV700 Unofficial Bookings Open At Dealers For Rs 25k

Mahindra XUV700 has not been launched – But is already in huge demand

On 14th August 2021, Mahindra unveiled the new XUV700. They also announced the prices, which start from Rs 11.99 lakh for the base variant. But, the SUV has not been launched. Neither has its official bookings started.

But that has not stopped buyers from registering their interest. Despite Mahindra stating that official bookings have not started, authorized dealers across India have started accepting bookings, unofficially.

Above is a receipt of Mahindra XUV700 booking, which was done at Mahindra dealer in Bangalore. Similarly, almost all Mahindra dealers in major cities and towns have started accepting bookings.

When the actual bookings start around the festive season, these unofficial bookings will be entered in the system first. Thus giving an advantage to such customers. Some dealers are getting about 10-15 bookings everyday, since the price was announced. Deliveries are expected to start later this year, or early next year. Expect huge waiting periods as demand is going to be high.

Mahindra XUV700 Variants and Features

To begin with, Mahindra has launched the XUV700 in 4 different trim levels. The entry level trim will be called the MX Series while the other 3 trims will be part of the AdrenoX Series. It is to be noted that AdrenoX is Mahindra XUV700’s advanced user interface system, which would include connected car features as well. The AdrenoX Series would consist of 3 trims, namely, AX3, AX5 and AX7.

The MX Series will boast of an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto compatibility, LED Tail lamps, steering mounted controls, Day-Night IRVM, 17-inch Steel wheels, Smart door handles and Power Adjust ORVMs with Turn Indicators.

The entry level AdrenoX Series, the AX3 would additionally offer a Dual HD 10.25 inch infotainment unit (replacement of the 8” unit), a 10.25” Digital Cluster, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, AdrenoX Connect with 60+ connected car features, 6 speakers, R17-steel wheels with covers, LED DRL and Front fog lamps.

Top Variants

The next in line will be the AX5 trim, which would additionally offer 17-inch Diamond cut alloys, curtain airbags, LED clear-view headlamps, cornering lamps, sequential turn indicators and the Skyroof (largest sunroof in the segment). The current top of the line trim will be the AX7 which would additionally offer Driver Drowsiness Alert system, Advanced Driver Assistance System, Smart Clean Zone, Dual Zone Climate Control, 18 inch Diamond Cut Alloy wheels, Leather wrapped Steering wheel, side airbags and a 6-way power seat with memory function.

Mahindra has also stated that at a later date, it will be launching some additional Optional packs, which would provide features like 360 Surround View, Electronic Parking Brake, Wireless Charging, 3D Sound by Sony and electrically deployed Smart Door Handles.