Mahindra XUV700 Vs Tata Harrier, Safari Vs MG Hector – Sales May 2022

The segment was once again ruled by Mahindra XUV700, though by narrow margin over combined sales of Tata Harrier and Safari

As the mid-size SUV segment continues to grow in popularity, it is the Mahindra XUV700 seater that tops the lot. Sales charts in May 2022 show off sales of 5,069 units of the XUV700 which was a 12.79 percent MoM growth. YoY sales cannot be compared as the XUV700 was launched in India in September 2021.

This recent addition has seen sales scale past its other competitors on this list. Sales of the XUV700 were in fact, more than the combined sales of Tata Harrier, Safari and MG Hector, Hector Plus.

XUV700 vs Safari / Harrier vs Hector

Mid-size SUV sales of the stalwarts from the Mahindra, Tata and MG stables in May 2022 stood at 11,738 units, up 184.42 percent over 4,127 units sold in May 2021. It was a MoM growth of 8.71 percent over 10,798 units sold in April 2022.

Topping the list, Mahindra XUV700 sales were at 5,069 units in May 2022 commanding a market share of 43.18 percent. MoM sales improved 12.79 percent over 4,494 units sold in April 2022 when market share was at 41.62 percent.

This was just 33 units over the combine sales of Tata Harrier and Safari of which 5,036 units in May 2022, up 73.90 percent over 2,896 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales saw a 3.71 percent growth from 4,856 units sold in April 2022. On their own, Harrier sales were at 2,794 units in May 2022 up 105.44 percent over 1,360 units sold in May 2021 and up 0.32 percent over 2,785 units sold in April 2022.

Safari sales on the other hand stood at 2,242 units in the past month, a growth of 45.96 percent over 1,536 units sold in May 2021 with a 19.10 percent market share. Sales were at 2,071 units in April 2022 leading to an 8.26 percent MoM growth.

Mid-Size SUV Sales – Hector and Hector Plus

Taking the two mid-size SUVs from MG Motor India into account, sales of Hector and Hector Plus were at 1,633 units in May 2022, up 32.66 percent over 1,231 units sold in May 2021 with market share of 13.91 percent. MoM sales saw a 12.78 percent improvement over 1,448 units sold in April 2022 when market share was at 13.41 percent.

Sales pitch could change for the MG Hector that is soon set to receive an update. It may be recalled that the MG Hector was launched in 2019. It got a mild facelift in 2021 and now gears up for its next update as models on test indicate. Improvements will be seen both in terms of features and technology with the new Hector set to receive ADAS autonomous features as are also seen on the Gloster and Astor. Price of the new Hector could also see a hike.