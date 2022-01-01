Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period Reduces For The 1st Time Since Launch

Mahindra XUV700 competes against a wide range of mid-size SUVs including Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector, Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar

Mahindra managed to hit the ball out of the park when it launched the new XUV700 earlier this year. Positive reviews poured in from all corners for the SUV which resulted in a demand to reach sky limit. A few days ago, waiting period for XUV700 hovered around 75 weeks, i.e., up to 18 months.

The waiting period has gone down slightly from 75 weeks to a maximum period of 71 weeks. This is the first time since launch of XUV700, that there has been a reduction in the waiting period. The latest status was updated by Mahindra on 24 December 2021. With a backlog of over 75,000, it will be an uphill task for Mahindra to clear pending orders on time considering resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.

Mahindra XUV700 Waiting period

While XUV700 was launched in September this year, deliveries of the SUV only started with the petrol-powered variants in the last week of October. On the other hand, Mahindra started delivering diesel variants of XUV700 in the last week of November. The SUV is offered in both petrol and diesel powertrain options which are available in four trims- MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7.

As of now, petrol variants of MX, AX3 and AX5 trims have the lowest waiting period ranging from 24 weeks to 29 weeks. The diesel-powered MX variant has a waiting period of 34-36 weeks whereas oil burners of AX3 and AX5 trims have waiting periods of 48-51 weeks. As expected the top-spec AX7 and AX7 with luxury pack trims have the longest waiting periods.

Petrol variants AX7 have a waiting period of 60-62 weeks whereas diesel variants have a waiting period of 57-59 weeks. The corresponding AX7 variants with the luxury package currently have a waiting period of 69-71 weeks and 67-69 weeks respectively.

New XUV700 AX7S trim in making

Previous reports have stated that Mahindra is developing a new variant of XUV700. Slated to be called AX7S, where S stands for ‘Smart Pack’, this trim will be positioned between AX7 and AX7L. This trim will be equipped with features such as a panoramic sunroof, front fog lamps and LED head and tail lamps along with cruise control, a push-button start/stop, dual-zone automatic climate control and more.

However, it will miss out on some novel creature comforts such as wireless charger, electric door handles with passive keyless entry, telescopic steering, drive modes, electric parking brake, ADAS, driver knee airbag and driver drowsiness detection. This new variant is expected to be Rs 80,000 more affordable than the corresponding AX7L variant.

Powertrain Options

Mahindra XUV700 is offered with two engine options- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit. Both motors are offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission barring the base MX trim where it is only offered with a manual gearbox. Only the top-spec AX7 trim could be opted for with an all-wheel-drive system.