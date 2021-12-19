Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period Up To 75 Weeks – Almost 18 Months

Lowest waiting period is for the Mahindra XUV700 MX variant – Which is at 6 months

Mahindra XUV700, launched in August 2021, has received overwhelming response from buyers in India. It may be recalled, that when booking windows opened on 7th October, it was a rush like never before. There were 25,000 orders amassed in a matter of 1 hour on the first day while second batch of 25,000 units were booked within 2 hours on the next day, thus not only creating a record for Mahindra, but was a first seen by the entire passenger vehicle segment in the country.

The initial lot of Mahindra XUV700s came in at an introductory price from Rs 11.99 lakh for the base MX, 5 seater manual transmission variant. This was later revised to Rs 12.49 lakh for subsequent bookings while top spec XUV700 AX7 is currently priced at Rs 22.99 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period

Mahindra currently sits on orders to the tune of over 70,000 units. With automotive industry battling global parts shortage, it is going to be an uphill task for Mahindra to meet demand. Mahindra has started delivering the new flagship SUV to its customers. But those who are awaiting delivery, should be aware that the wait might just get longer.

As per the latest update, Mahindra XUV700 waiting period extends to up to 75 weeks or 525 days or almost 18 months. That is a 1.5 years wait to get delivery of the top of the line XUV700 SUV. The least amount of waiting is for the base MX variant, which is at 25-27 weeks, which is about 6 months. Below is Mahindra XUV700 waiting period details as per variant.

Mahindra initially started with petrol variant deliveries in last week of Oct, while diesel variant deliveries started from last week if Nov. High bookings numbers and shortage of semi-conductor chips has led to an unprecedented delay in deliveries. Some buyers who had placed their bookings on the first day itself have been given mid-2022 as delivery date while some deliveries extend to July 2023.

Mahindra XUV700 Variants

Mahindra XUV700 is presented in four broad variants – MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7 in 5 and 7 seater layouts. It comes in both petrol as well as diesel engine option. The SUV is loaded with features, some of which are first in segment offerings. These features include a large 10.25 inch touchscreen, 12 speaker Sony audio system with 3D sound, the largest sunroof in its segment and electronically adjustable driver seat with memory function. The infotainment system receives Alexa voice integration support while the XUV700 also get dual zone climate control wireless charging, drive modes and an all-digital driver display unit.

The company is also said to be working on a new variant of the XUV700 called AX7 S or Smart Pack. This new variant will be positioned below the AX7L. While it will sport a panoramic sunroof, front fog lamps and LED head and tail lamps along with cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, it will miss out on some features. Mahindra XUV700 AX7S will not receive ADAS, driver knee airbag, drive modes, electric parking brake, wireless charger, electric door handles with passive keyless entry, telescopic steering and driver drowsiness detection. The new variant will likely be priced Rs 80,000 lower than the AX7 L version.

Mahindra XUV700 is powered by an mStallion 2.0 liter turbocharged petrol engine that offers 200 hp power and 380 Nm torque. It also gets a 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine offering 182 hp power and 450 Nm torque. The engines get mated to six speed manual and automatic transmission options.