Mahindra XUV700 Fully Lit Infotainment Touchscreen Spied – Watching Movie In P Mode

Apart from new aesthetics and features, the new Mahindra XUV700 is expected to offer more space for its second and third-row passengers

The new Mahindra XUV700 continues to be tested on roads ahead of its big launch which, as of now, is slated to take place around August or September this year. The SUV has been in the making for more than two years and regularly has been spied conducting trial runs.

For quite a number of reasons, launch of the upcoming mid-size SUV has been delayed multiple times. The primary explanation being the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Amidst all this, the crossover continues to carry out its pre-launch tests. In the latest spy shots, sent by one of our readers, we get another sneak peek inside the cabin of the upcoming XUV700.

Interior Highlights

Like the previous spy shots, the recent pics also highlight the new infotainment display which gets a new software. The same system was also recently witnessed in the upcoming new-gen Scorpio, although XUV700 seems to get a larger display unit. In the images below, the driver and co-passenger are enjoying a cup of tea and watching a movie on the infotainment system while the SUV is in parking mode.

Another notable highlight is the adjoining fully digital instrument display which reads out a plethora of useful information. As reported earlier, the centre dash takes inspiration from a Mercedes-style dual-screen setup. In previous spy images, we noticed other interior highlights such as chrome bits around AC vents, knurled knobs on the dashboard and centre console, a conventional spring-loaded handbrake and a dual-tone interior theme.

Features Expected to be offered

As far as features are concerned, there is expected to be plenty of additions to the equipment of new XUV700 over its spiritual successor XUV500. These include a panoramic sunroof, fully connected car tech, a Head-Up Display and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System) functionality among others. ADAS will offer semi-autonomous safety features such as parking assist, lane-keeping assist, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and many more.

Engine, Transmission Options

Coming to its powertrain, the new XUV700 may be powered by two engine options- a 2.0-litre mHawk turbo diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. Outputs of the two mills are yet to be revealed but it is reported that Mahindra is testing the oil burner in three states of tune.

Transmission duties will be handled either by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. All-wheel-drive function will be offered in higher-spec trims.

The new XUV700 is visibly bigger and a lot more premium than XUV500. Hence, it is expected to cost at a premium over the current model in the range of Rs 14-20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be rivalling the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.