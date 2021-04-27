Mahindra XUV700 Website Goes Online – Buyers Can Register Interest

The XUV700 will set a benchmark for all future products in this segment

New XUV700 will be a successor to the first gen XUV500. It is slated to launch in India in India by September 2021 period and will come in with a 7 seater layout. Post the launch of XUV700, XUV500 will be discontinued for a brief period.

The XUV700 is to be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. These will be a 2.0 liter m-Stallion turbo petrol unit and a 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine. Powertrains will include 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic gearbox options with an all-wheel drive setup to be offered on the higher variants.

New Micro Website

After months of waiting, and spotting countless spy shots, the new XUV700 is finally getting closer to launch event. Just a few days back, Mahindra had revealed its official name via Youtube video. Now, they have setup a micro website of the new XUV700, where interested buyers can register so that they can get updates.

All these are indicators that the launch of their new flagship is getting closer by the day. Though launch date has not been revealed, Mahindra has confirmed launch is scheduled for Q2-Q3 2021 calendar year.

Mahindra has also setup an ad on Google, which comes up as the first result when you search for the keyword Mahindra XUV700. As per this ad, Mahindra has described the XUV700 as – “Built on a global platform with expert partners offering first-in-class features. Available across Diesel & Petrol engines, manual & automatic transmissions, optional AWD. World Class Safety. Diesel & Petrol Engines. With Sci-Fi Tech.”

Segment First Interior Features

Mahindra XUV700 will receive some segment first features that will set a benchmark for all future 7 seater SUVs to come. These will include Level – 1 autonomous driving technology, digital driver display unit, electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, reclining passenger seats in the third row, dual zone climate control an ambient lighting. It will also receive cruise control, keyless entry and push button start.

Technology updates will be via Mahindra’s Connected Car Technology with Blue Sense and to set the XUV700 apart it could also include voice command support. In terms of safety, the new XUV700 will get multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitor and electronic stability control along with ABS and EBD. It will also get Advanced Driver’s Assistance System (ADAS) which offers safety features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous parking assist, emergency braking and lane departure warning.

XUV500 vs XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 has been spied on test along with the XUV500 in what seems to be its pre-production avatar but yet drawing attention to what we can expect to see on the production ready 7 seater SUV. Judging by both the models on test side by side, there does not appear to be much difference in their exterior designs.

Both the XUV500 and XUV700 sport the same crossover styling but the XUV700 has been noted with a more sloping roofline towards the rear end. They ride on identical spoked alloy wheels with the top sped XUV700 slated to receive diamond cut alloys in a dual tone finish. A point of difference is that the XUV500 sports a single pane electric sunroof as against a large panoramic sunroof seen on the XUV700.

Once launched, the Mahindra XUV700 will be positioned above the XUV500 and will take on the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari in competition.