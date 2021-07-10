Mahindra XUV700 X-Shaped LED Tail Lights Spied In New Video

Mahindra XUV700 global debut is expected to take place in the coming weeks – Ahead of that, the SUV continues to be on road test

Mahindra’s new flagship, XUV700 has been the most awaited car launches this year. There have been multiple delays due to ongoing circumstances like Covid-19 pandemic, chips shortages, supply issues, etc. But it seems that things are finally getting on track, atleast where the launch of XUV700 is concerned.

As Mahindra has confirmed the launch timeline to be for in between Q3-Q4 2021 period. Recently a poster from the Mahindra Pune plant was leaked, and as per that production is expected to start later this month or early next month. Ahead of that, Mahindra is expected to reveal the first official photos of the XUV700 to the world.

New Flagship Design

Mahindra created a new design language when they launched the XUV500 back in 2011. That language was later followed in other Mahindra cars over the years. Now with XUV700, Mahindra is expected to give birth to a new design language which will pave the way forward for their upcoming cars over the next decade.

Along with a new design language, XUV700 will also mark the birth of a new Mahindra logo. This new Mahindra logo will associate with itself with the new gen, futuristic cars Mahindra is getting ready to launch over the next few years.

X-Shaped LED Tail Lights

Just like we have seen in XUV500, the ‘X’ factor in design continues forward with the new XUV700. The taillights of the new XUV700 will be wrapped on to the read body in such a way that it gives X-effect. The same can now be seen in spy video shared by automotive enthusiast Narinder Tandon.

The upcoming 7-seater SUV from Mahindra is expected to be the epitome of compact 7 seater SUVs in India. It will be larger than the XUV500 thanks to a re-worked chassis that also promises better stability and improved driving dynamics. The XUV700 will carry some updated design elements among which will be a new front grille in a more upright stance and in a 7 slat design, C shaped headlamps, LED DRLs, horizontally mounted LED tail lamps and new dual tone alloy wheel designs. It will also get re-styled bonnet, bumper and tailgate and flush door handles.

The cabin of the Mahindra XUV700 will be in 6 or 7 seater layouts with the former having captain seats in the second row and the latter with bench type seating. The seats will in a dual tone beige and black colour tone with faux leather inserts.

Mercedes like Twin Screens

It will receive first in segment features in terms of technology and like that seen in a host of Mercedes models, will receive the biggest instrument cluster in its segment. It sports a large dual screen layout with one for infotainment and the other as an instrument cluster. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic climate control with wide vents with chrome bezels, a sunroof and a new flat bottom steering wheel could also be a part of its onboard features.

Safety is another aspect to which Mahindra has paid careful attention. The new XUV700 will see the introduction of Autonomous Driving Assist Systems (ADAS) which will be segment first and exclusively reserved for higher trims of the XUV700. It will sport adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward-collision warning and parallel park assist while other safety features could consist of multiple airbags, tyre pressure monitor, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control.

To be powered by both petrol and diesel engine options, the XUV700 will receive a 2.0 liter mStallion turbo petrol engine set to offer 200 hp peak power and a 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine that makes 185 hp – making the XUV700 most powerful SUV in its segment. The engines will get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic gearbox with AWD offered as an option on higher trims.

Though there are no indications on the price aspect yet, the fact that the XUV700 sports added features and is visibly larger than the Mahindra XUV500, it could come in at a premium well over the Rs 14-20 lakh price range of the XUV500. Prices could start in the 15-17 lakh range.