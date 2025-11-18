Mahindra XUV7XO Name Trademarked – Likely To Be XUV700 Facelift

Mahindra Auto has had some of the most comprehensive naming strategies in the Indian automotive industry. Apart from the regular word-based nameplates (Bolero, Scorpio, Thar), Mahindra has alphanumeric nameplates which have been streamlined in the recent past. One such streamlining attempt seems to be XUV7XO, a name which is just trademarked by Mahindra.

Immediate guess would be a vehicle that fits above the XUV3XO in Mahindra’s ICE lineup. Considering how XUV300 was translated to XUV3XO, XUV7XO could be the new XUV700 facelift. Let’s take a closer look.

Mahindra XUV7XO Name Trademarked

Apart from the word-based nameplates like Bolero, Scorpio and Thar, Mahindra also has alphanumeric nameplates. These include XUV*00 and XUV*XO in the ICE realm and BE* and XEV** in the Electric realm (* denotes variables). Now, Mahindra seems to be streamlining its ICE SUV lineup as a new name trademarked has leaked online.

Called XUV7XO, it falls in the company’s new naming trends introduced last year which started with XUV3XO. Mahindra renamed TUV300 as Bolero Neo and then XUV300 as XUV3XO and XUV400 is likely to be called XUV3XO EV. By that logic, XUV7XO might be the upcoming XUV700 facelift.

This upcoming mid-size SUV has been spied multiple times and it will feature a lot of new tech and features seen with XEV 9e. Where design is concerned, upcoming XUV7XO (XUV700 facelift) will feature a new fascia with a revised grille, redesigned LED projector headlights and LED DRL signature.

On the sides, there are new alloy wheels which could be 19-inchers this time around. At the rear, things seem to be carried-forward on the surface, but there might be changes in finer details. All the test mules spied to date, were camouflaged to conceal the design changes.

New-Age Interiors

While exterior changes might come as subtle, interior updates are much more substantial. For starters, there is a triple screen layout on the dashboard, similar to what we saw with XEV 9e. There’s an auto-dimming IRVM, premium Harman Kardon speakers replacing Sony ones, BYOD feature for rear seat entertainment and much more, while retaining most of the features and technology XUV700 already came with.

Mahindra XUV7XO might carry forward the same engine options as XUV700, which is not a bad thing. The 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine and 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine offer exceptional performance, reliability and fuel efficiency, mated to either a 6-speed MT or 6-speed TC gearbox options. The sophisticated AWD system might be on offer too, coupled with Diesel Auto variants.

