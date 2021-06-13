Mahindra XUV900 Could Be 1st SUV Designed Under The Leadership Of Pratap Bose

The upcoming Mahindra XUV900 Coupe is likely to be built on the same monocoque chassis as the upcoming XUV700

SUV Coupes have generally not been a fan favourite among Indian car consumers. Frankly speaking, there haven’t been too many options unless one considers fully imported products from luxury carmakers such as Mercedes Benz and BMW. However, it seems India is going to get its first locally manufactured SUV Coupe.

New XUV900

Mahindra will go on the offensive as far as SUVs are concerned and expand its lineup for its next generation models. This holds greater significance for the homegrown manufacturer as the company had earlier this year announced that it won’t be spending its time and resources in other body styles such as hatchbacks and sedans, and would only concentrate on utility vehicles.

Mahindra is preparing a Coupe-style model of its upcoming SUV XUV700. The company has already filed a new trademark for the name XUV900. Apart from this, Mahindra has revealed plans to launch 9 new cars by 2026, most of which are SUVs.

Mahindra has appointed former Design Head of Tata Motors, Pratap Bose as their new Global Design Head. At Mahindra, Pratap will be leading Mahindra design houses in the UK as well as in India. XUV900 is likely to be the first SUV to be designed under the leadership of Pratap Bose and is scheduled for launch in 2024.

Expected Exterior Design

Internally codenamed W620, the upcoming Coupe SUV from Mahindra will take inspiration from the XUV Aero Concept which made its debut back in 2016 at the Auto Expo. At the time of its preview, the model was able to generate quite a bit of buzz, however, the company wasn’t too sure if such a body style would find any takers. The success of Thar as a mainstream lifestyle vehicle has given Mahindra the confidence to venture into an alternate lifestyle segment with XUV900 Coupe SUV.

The XUV Aero Concept borrowed design cues from the current-gen XUV500 while the upcoming W620 Coupe SUV is likely to take inspiration from the new-gen XUV700; a spiritual successor of XUV500, in its production-spec model. This includes some common body panels like front fenders, hood and front doors. While XUV Aero Concept featured pillarless design and suicide doors, the production-spec XUV900 Coupe is likely to come with a conventional front-hinged door and pillar setup.

Design, Features, Engine Specs

The interiors of the upcoming XUV700 are likely to be carried forward to XUV900 Coupe which means it should include a twin-screen layout in the dashboard among other features. The infotainment system is also expected to feature a vastly improved UI/UX with connected car tech and standard connectivity such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features expected are all-LED lights, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, etc.

Coming to the powertrain department, XUV900 Coupe is expected to borrow engine options from Thar and XUV700. This includes a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. Both units are likely to mate with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.