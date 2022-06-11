Mahindra XUV900 Electric Coupe SUV Teased – 15th Aug Debut

XUV900 will likely be the new flagship of Mahindra – It will be manufactured in India, but will be pitted as a global SUV

Mahindra has been teasing us with their ‘Born Electric’ range of concept SUVs for some time now. The Indian automaker aims to electrify its vehicle portfolio and while doing so, aims to take its EVs to the world too.

Mahindra was the first mainstream Indian automotive manufacturer to venture into EV space. They bought electric car manufacturing company Reva and introduced a few uninspiring vehicles. But Indian EV space was still very young and not very mature, and Mahindra failed big time. But Mahindra has completely revamped its EV aspirations. With Mahindra’s acquisition of Italian design firm Pininfarina, they have successfully managed to create one of the fastest EVs in the world, Battista.

Pininfarina Battista is a 1900 bhp electric hypercar capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kph under 2 seconds putting cars like Bugatti’s to shame. With the newfound expertise in EVs, Mahindra has set a roadmap for its EV portfolio in India and the world. They are set to launch 7 e-vehicles under the Born electric range of SUVs. This will further plaster Mahindra’s image as an SUV maker rather than a carmaker.

Mahindra XUV900 Coupe electric SUV

Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer at Mahindra took to social media to tease us about the upcoming electric SUV that will be a part of Born Electric SUV range. Designed at Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), the upcoming SUV will not only be Born Electric, it will also be a global SUV.

The teaser goes on to show how Mahindra has been incorporating their learnings at Formula E, on their new SUV. Looking at the video released by the company in the past, we can see the fighter jet cockpit-like interior with giant screens behind a futuristic steering wheel.

The SUV also gets a new design language which will be a complete departure from some of the polarising designs Mahindra has today. The Indian manufacturer has given the upcoming SUV aerodynamic wheels that will reduce air resistance. With decreasing air drag, we can see an increase in the range of this EV. It will likely have one of the lowest drag coefficients of any cars manufactured in India.

Mahindra claims that they are creating an all-original design philosophy with this upcoming electric SUV. They also claim that it will be just as exhilarating on the road as it is on the race track.

Launch & Competition

When Mahindra says that they’re putting ‘Sport’ back in electric SUVs, we can’t help but think about the rumoured XUV900 Coupe. Mahindra is all set to unveil their new electric SUV range on 15th Aug, in the UK. Launch will be in a few years. We expect to see the production version of this sporty electric SUV in 2023 or 2024. Mahindra is also set to reveal the electric version of XUV300 in Indian market soon.