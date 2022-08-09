Mahindra XUV900 Electric SUV Render In 6 Colours – New Flagship

Mahindra Born Electric SUVs are expected to benefit from the recently signed component sharing agreement with the VW Group

Mahindra’s aspirations to make its passenger vehicle brand truly global is about to receive a much needed shot in the arm soon. The SUV specialist is on the verge of world premiering a whole new family of EVs on August 15 in the UK under the Born Electric banner.

As many as 5 new electric SUVs will be unveiled at a grand event in Oxfordshire, UK and one of which is likely to be called XUV900. Based on the teasers, our designer Pratyush Rout has come up with a speculative rendering of the flagship Mahindra electric SUV. Please note that the renderings in this article are not commissioned or approved by Mahindra. They are based on artist’s imagination and teasers released by Mahindra.

Mahindra XUV900 Electric SUV – A new era

As you can see, the automaker has gone for a completely fresh design identity in-line with the global trends. The overused Jeep-inspired 7-slot front grill has finally been put to rest. The C-shaped LED lighting signature at the front sets the tone for what can be described as sleek styling. That said, the overall design of the front fascia may polarize opinions.

The profile is all out maximizing the XUV900’s aerodynamic efficiency. Smooth sheet metal surfaces, flush door handles, cameras instead of ORVMs, sharp side skirts and aero-optimized wheels are designed to keep the drag co-efficient as low as possible. For a car of this size, no aerodynamic gain is too small not to be pursued. For instance, the optimization of the wheels alone could earn over 5 km in range which is crucial.

Nothing much about the interior is known as of now save for the sketches teased in a latest video. The new breed of electric Mahindras are expected to be equipped with a squarish multi-function two-spoke steering wheel, configurable colour instrument panel display, and of course, a modern infotainment system with a plethora of features. The design, trims, colours and materials used are expected to reflect international tastes rather than being India-specific.

Born Electric

The Born Electric Mahindra SUVs are designed in the UK at MADE (Mahindra Advanced Design Europe) under the leadership of the brand’s new design chief Pratap Bose. Majority of the development is being handled by Mahindra North American Technical Center.

Mahindra recently entered into an agreement with the Volkswagen Group to share the critical components German giant’s successful MEB electric platform which underpins the likes of VW ID4 and Audi Q4 e-tron. The partnership will not only allow Mahindra to arrive at the global EV scene with a competitive package but will also help reduce development costs and lead time.

We expect the five SUVs to debut in their concept avatars on August 15. Market-ready versions are likely to arrive two years down the line. With the new products, the company will have an increased focus on markets like Europe and North America.