Mahindra XUV900 SUV Trademark Filed – To Sit Above XUV700?

The upcoming Mahindra XUV900 could rival the likes of MG Gloster, Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner

Mahindra recently revealed that the new generation XUV500 will indeed be renamed as XUV700 and will be positioned a segment above the current XUV500. Meanwhile, the homegrown utility vehicles manufacturer could also be planning to develop a new D-segment full-size SUV for the Indian market which will carry a nametag of XUV900.

A trademark filed by Mahindra shows that the company has registered the name ‘XUV900’ and it is believed that it will be a large SUV positioned above the upcoming XUV700. Currently, this space is occupied by Alturas G4 in Mahindra’s portfolio but the premium SUV has its days numbered.

Alturas G4 To Be Discontinued

With negligible demand and Mahindra’s break-up with its Korean entity SsangYong Motors, Alturas G4 is bound to be discontinued sooner than later. For reference, Alturas G4 is a rebadged version of SsangYong Rexton sold in South Korea which recently got a mid-life facelift. However, the facelifted Alturas G4 will most probably make it to India due to its poor demand.

A few months back it was reported that only a limited number of CKD units of Rexton (Alturas) are available with Mahindra which is expected to run out in a few month’s time. Instead, Mahindra has decided to indigenously develop a new full-size SUV of its own which will take on the likes of other premium D-segment SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.

XUV900- Expected Features & Powertrain Options

The new XUV900 will be competitively placed against its rivals with attractive features and pricing. It is likely to be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations. Like XUV700, it is also likely to be offered with an Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) that offers features such as front collision warning, parking assist, adaptive cruise control and more.

As far as powertrain is concerned, it is likely to be powered by the same set of engine options as the upcoming XUV700. This includes a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel unit and a 2.0-litre Stallion turbo petrol engine. Transmission duties will be handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic on both engine options. A 4×4 drivetrain will also be on offer as an option.

XUV700 & XUV500

With launch of XUV700, the existing XUV500 will be taken off the shelves as revealed by the company. Although it will make a return at a later stage in an updated form and will most likely be offered as a five-seater SUV.

While XUV500 will rival the likes of Tata Harrier and MG Hector, XUV700 will compete against the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar. From the looks of it, the XUV brand will be associated with Mahindra’s flagship SUVs in respective segments, from XUV300 to XUV900.