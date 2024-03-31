March 2024 Week 5 Auto News Roundup – Mahindra, Hero, Bajaj, Renault-Nissan, Citroen, Maruti, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s first EV, Thar 5-door launch date, Renault Duster comeback and Citroen Basalt Vision SUV Coupe grabbed headlines in the last week of March 2024

Details about a number of upcoming launches were revealed this week. We also got to see new models being unveiled globally, which are relevant from the Indian perspective as well. Here’s a quick roundup of all the exciting news stories and updates from March 25 to March 30, 2024.

Xiaomi’s first EV debuts

Xiaomi has launched its first EV, named SU7. Prices start at 215,900 yuan (Rs 24.92 lakh). It will rival Tesla Model 3 in China. There are other rivals as well such as BYD Seal, BYD Han, Xpeng P7i, Deepal SL03 and Nio ET5. Xiaomi SU7 EV has received massive 50,000 bookings in less than 30 minutes.

New Pulsar N125 or Dominar 125

Recently, a new Bajaj bike was spotted on road tests. It could be Pulsar N125 or Dominar 125. The test mule had equipment that is usually seen with commuter bikes. For example, conventional telescopic forks and disc-drum brake combo.

Thar 5-door launch on 15th August

As may be recalled, the second-gen Thar 3-door model was launched on August 15th, 2020. Now, four years later, Mahindra will introduce the 5-door version of Thar on 15th August 2024. It will go up against Maruti Suzuki Jimny as well as upcoming products such as Force Gurkha 5-door and Jeep Wrangler Mini.

Renault Duster to make a comeback

Renault-Nissan has announced 4 new SUVs for India. It is likely that the Duster will make a comeback, along with its 7-seater version. Nissan-badged versions of these two SUVs will also be launched. Renault-Nissan is also working on two other new products for India. These could be EVs.

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Debuts

Citroen’s most premium product for the Indian market, the Basalt Vision Coupe SUV will take on the upcoming Tata Curvv. Some of the key highlights include an upright bonnet, a prominent grille, squared wheel arches and sloping coupe roofline. Power will come from the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, generating 110 PS of max power.

Honda achieves 6 crore sales milestone

HMSI had started operations in the country in 1999. The first 1 crore milestone was achieved in 2012. HMSI has a diversified portfolio, starting with the 100cc Shine and including the luxurious 1800cc GoldWing Tour.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Facelift Debuts

Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets a mid-life facelift, with subtle changes to the front fascia. Equipment list has been upgraded with a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, heated and cooled cup holders and the latest MBUX system. Powertrains are updated with mild-hybrid systems for better efficiency.

Kia Carens to get diesel manual variants

New diesel manual variants of Kia Carens will be available across all trim levels. It is possible that Kia may discontinue iMT variants post the launch of diesel manual variants of Carens. Kia Carens diesel manual variants may be preferred by folks who want lower running costs.

Force Gurkha 5-door incoming

Primary rivals of 5-door Force Gurkha will be Maruti Jimny and upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door. The SUV is expected to use a 2.6-litre diesel engine. However, power output could be bumped up to match or exceed the performance of Jimny and Thar. Off-road kit includes a standard snorkel and front/rear locking differentials.

MG Comet Based 5 Door Electric SUV

A 5-door electric SUV, Baojun Yep Plus will soon be available in China. It has a boxy profile and comes with 16-inch wheels. Baojun Yep Plus has a 75-kW electric motor, offering a range of 401 km (as per CLTC cycle). In India, Baojun Yep Plus could be launched as an MG-badged model.

Suzuki Swift 4th-gen Model Unveiled in UK

New Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to be launched in India soon. It gets a fresh new look and new features such as a 9-inch touchscreen. India-spec new Swift will be getting a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine. ADAS offered with the international-spec model may not be available in India.

Honda City Facelift Hatch Debuts

Both cosmetic and functional updates are available with Honda City Hatchback facelift. There’s a new hybrid SV variant and new colours for RS models. Safety has been improved with addition of new ADAS features and electronic parking brake.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Announced

Hycross GX (O) will be the new top-spec non-hybrid variant of Innova Hycross. It gets new features such as a larger touchscreen, rear sunshade and automatic climate control. Both 7-seater and 8-seater options will be available.

Toyota X-Van Concept Patented

Toyota recently patented the design of their X-Van concept. It blends minivan practicality with SUV ruggedness. The design features boxy proportions, high ground clearance, and sliding doors. It is in line with the current trend of high-riding vehicles. It is possible that the X-Van could get a fully electric drivetrain.

Hero Mavrick 440 to be launched in UK

In the UK, Hero Mavrick 440 will be targeted at A2 license holders. Similar to the Indian market, Mavrick 440 will challenge rivals such as Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Both these motorcycles are available under £5,000. A similar price point is expected for Mavrick in the UK.