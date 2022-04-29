Maruti Alto 800 Modified For Rs 80k – Touchscreen, Projector Lamps, Alloys

Considering the extensive range of updates and use of aftermarket products, customization cost of just Rs 80k is a real steal deal

In yet another example that showcases the immense creativity and prowess of car modifiers, a brand new Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 VXi variant has been transformed into a Mini Cooper styled premium hatch. The car gets a range of updates across exteriors and interiors with the showstopper being the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Modified Alto 800 exterior updates

At the front, modified Alto gets glossy vinyl wrapping on the top section of the grille in gradient finish. This green-yellow shaded vinyl wrapping has also been used on the roof. Matching its exuberance are the custom projector-style headlamps with ringed DRLs. Colour of the DRLs can be changed via the user’s smartphone. Range of colour options seems just as extensive as is commonly available with Wi-Fi enabled smart bulbs.

Other changes at front include red and blue highlights on the lower grille. An additional layer of aftermarket bumper has been used to visually reduce ground clearance and improve the car’s aerodynamic properties. Side profile has aftermarket fender-mounted indicators and sporty alloy wheels with red coloured callipers. Wheels are larger than stock units, which helps enhance the car’s street presence. It has also necessitated some tweaks to the suspension system.

At the rear, the modified Alto gets a roof mounted spoiler with integrated brake lights. Reflectors are placed at the bottom of the rear bumper. Most interesting bit is the Mini Cooper styled tail lamps. It will probably have the highest recall for anyone who comes across this modified Alto. Another key highlight is the dual exhaust tips at both ends.

Interior updates

Insides of this modified Alto are all razzle-dazzle with features such as mood lights, aftermarket flooring and exciting red-black coloured seat covers. Red coloured highlights can be seen on AC vents and dashboard. In addition to these, a number of other minor updates have also been carried out.

An update that’s visually and functionally relevant is the aftermarket 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It replaces the standard stereo system offered with the Alto VXi variant. The 10-inch unit is a snug fit and doesn’t seem out of place even for small-sized Alto. The infotainment system supports only Android.

While the sportier transformation looks marvellous, there are no performance updates to the car. Alto is powered by a 796cc engine that generates 48 PS of max power and 69 Nm of peak torque. The VXi variant is offered with 5-speed manual transmission.

Some of the key stock features include power steering, remote keyless entry, air conditioner with heater, Bluetooth connectivity, internally adjustable ORVM and remote fuel lid opener. Safety features include dual airbags, immobilizer, collapsible steering column, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD and speed alert system.