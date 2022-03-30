Maruti Alto 800 Modified Into 2 Door Coupe Crossover

Maruti Alto 800 has been modified into a two-door coupe crossover with a completely revamped exterior design

Maruti Alto is one of the most affordable cars in the Indian market and it has been one of the highest-selling models in the past two decades. It is the undisputed best entry point to the Indian passenger vehicle market. Although hindered by rulings of the Supreme Court, the aftermarket industry in the country continues to grow stronger.

Over the past few years, we have come across many interesting ideas given shape and brought to life. Due to its easy availability, Alto is one of the most popular cars in the aftermarket industry. The latest example of an exuberant modification also involves an Alto where the entry-level hatch has been converted into a monster car.

A video uploaded on YouTube by Vikas Choudhary vlogs explains process of this modification and reveals every significant detail of this customised model. The car has been modified into what is essentially a two-door coupe crossover. Major cosmetic changes have been made both on the exterior as well as interiors.

Exterior Highlights

Starting with its exterior, in front, the entry-level hatch gets a pair of LED projector headlamps placed inside a custom made housing along with an LED DRL stripe above it. It gets a flat bonnet with a cut-out section and a humongous radiator grille that upholds its monster-like appearance. As expected, it gets a chunky front bumper which lends the car a butch and muscular appeal.

Moving to its side, the biggest highlights are those massive blacked-out wheel arches that protrude out of its body. These wheel arches are filled up nicely by chunky off-roading tyres with wide tracks. It also gets scissor doors which imitate high-end sports cars. The car has been wrapped around in a nice dual-tone theme with blue and black shades lending it a hint of sportiness.

The paint scheme is complemented by touches of carbon fibre which provides some premium feel to it. Another interesting bit is positioning of the fuel filler lid which has been moved to the rear bumper. Other notable exterior highlights include a sloping coupe-like roofline, a huge tail-mounted spoiler and unique round tail lamps.

Interior Modifications

Inside the cabin, the aftermarket workshop has made use of an all-black theme with contrast red stitching in leather upholstery. A ton of aftermarket components have been utilised inside the cabin including a large touchscreen infotainment display taking centre stage on the dashboard, a racing-inspired sleek steering wheel and diamond-cut upholstery for roof, seats and floor mats.

No changes have been mentioned for the mechanical department of the car. Alto 800 is powered by a 0.8-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. This unit is exclusively paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Altos 800 is currently priced between Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom).