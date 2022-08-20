Maruti Alto K10 Accessory Pack With Alloys – Detailed Walkaround

Alto seems to be one of the last new small A-segment hatchbacks as this segment is falling rapidly with SUV popularity

Maruti Alto K10 has been launched and will sell alongside Alto 800 which is powered by the F8D engine. Speculations are that Alto 800 will be discontinued when 6 airbags mandate will come into action. The Alto K10 will continue to sell and take the Alto name forward. Along with Alto 800, it is highly likely that its 800cc F8D engine will also be dropped for good.

Alto K10 is launched at a time when the rest of the industry is shying away from small A-segment hatchbacks in favour of SUVs and the high profits that they bring. Alto K10 has to succeed or else this whole segment might see an end. If Maruti can’t pull off an A-segment hatchback like Alto K10, it is likely that no one else can.

So, Maruti has tried a lot to spruce things up for Alto K10 and make it a much more desirable product. For starters, Alto K10 is 105 mm longer, 45 mm taller and has a 20 mm longer wheelbase than Alto 800. But K10 is 25 mm narrower than Alto 800 and hence gives it a tall-boy-like stance as the now discontinued Santro.

Maruti Alto K10 Accessory Packs

See, size is a logical upgrade. But to succeed, Alto K10 has to get some kind of wow factor that enhances its cool quotient to appeal to customers. Hence it gets Glinto and Impacto accessory packs that comprise various bits and elements to jazz up the exteriors and interiors. But which one to choose? Do you want your Alto K10 to glint you? Or Impact your senses?

Glinto pack includes a lot of bling and is the more mature-looking of the two. While Impacto tries to bring out the cool factor. One appeals to a conservative audience while the other appeals to a more youthful and exciting audience.

Glinto & Impacto

With Glinto pack, Alto K10 gets chrome elements on its front bumper, especially around its fog lamp housing. It also gets chrome trim on its subtle lip spoiler (if you can call that). Coming to the sides, Glinto gets a door visor with chrome lining, and also chrome finished door guards that look absolutely hideous. Glinto pack also packs in a lot of chrome elements on the inside too. It also gets a window frame kit and 3D floor mats.

While Glinto glints, it is the Impacto that is the more appealing. For starters, it doesn’t get chrome bits and instead, gets a choice between Paprika Orange or Silver elements with a hexagonal pattern. Orange is better than silver. This pattern is on the front bumpers around the fog lamps and lower bumper. It is also present on ORVMs and at the rear, it is present on the rear bumper. It is a lot subtler than Glinto. Interiors also get a lot of orange/silver including seat covers and also mats.

New Alto K10 Accessory Packs – Pricing

We can also see a subtle body cladding around the wheel arch along with scuff plates too. Both Glinto and Impacto get 13” alloy wheels that are not offered as standard fitment on Maruti Alto K10 even with top-spec VXi+ trim. In terms of pricing, Glinto pack for LXi trims costs Rs. 30,990 while for VXi and VXi+, it costs Rs. 25,590.

Impacto pack costs Rs. 31,990 for LXi trim (orange) and Rs 32,990 (silver). It costs Rs. 26,490 (orange) and Rs 26,990 (silver) for VXi and VXi+ trims. This is over and above the base price of Alto K10 that starts from Rs. 3.99 lakh and go till Rs. 5.83 lakh (prices ex-sh). All the accessories offered with these packs can also be bought individually too based on customer needs.