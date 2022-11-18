Maruti Alto K10 CNG Launch Price Rs 5.94 L – 33.85 Km/Kg Mileage

Alto K10 was re-introduced in a new generation avatar earlier this year – After around two years of absence

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is one of the best selling cars in India. But as more and more people are gravitating toward SUVs and wannabe SUVs, A-segment hatchbacks are now a rarity. There was a time when this segment was one of the most profitable and also the most sought-after.

Despite the overall sales declining in this segment, Maruti decided to launch the new Alto K10. Petrol versions are priced from Rs 4.83 lakh and go all the way to Rs 7.06 lakh, ex-sh. But with rising petrol prices, CNG is gaining popularity. Today, Maruti has launched Alto K10 CNG. It is offered only in one variant – VXI. Price is Rs 5,94,500, ex-sh.



Maruti Alto K10 CNG

When we look at the most fuel-efficient cars in India, CNG-powered vehicles take the top 5 spots and top 4 are taken by Maruti itself. With S-CNG tech, Maruti has already established itself as a dominant CNG player in India, while Hyundai and Tata are catching up.

Maruti has given this popular CNG tech to the newly launched Alto K10 as well. Alto 800 already gets the CNG option and now K10 will get it too. With CNG, Maruti can hope to draw in more sales and push the envelope of A-segment hatchbacks even further. When it comes to CNG-powered A-segment hatchbacks, Maruti already offers S-CNG tech on Celerio, WagonR and even S-Presso that are powered by a similar 1.0 K10 engine.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers’ shifting desires. The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel-efficiency.”

I am delighted to share that we have sold more than 1 million S-CNG vehicles so far, which has helped save over 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. The addition of S-CNG to the popular Alto K10 will allow further widespread adoption of our environment-friendly technology. Our S-CNG range is specially designed, developed, and manufactured at our facilities to suit Indian driving conditions.”

Specs & Variants

Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0 liter K10C DualJet Dual VVT engine developing 65 bhp of power and 89 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox will be offered too. However, when run on CNG, this engine will make around 55 bhp and 82 Nm. Also, S-CNG variant will only get a manual transmission. Mileage claim is 33.85 km/kg – making it the most fuel efficient car in the country.

Maruti’s S-CNG variants are usually priced around Rs. 1 lakh more than their ICE-powered counterparts. For that money, you get the assurance of a factory-fitted CNG kit instead of after-market ones. Also, S-CNG variants get stiffer suspension components at the rear to counter the added weight of CNG components. Main drawback of CNG is that the boot space will be almost non-existent. But if your commutes justify the compromised boot and the added Rs. 1 lakh, CNG is very economical.