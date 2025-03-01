Maruti Alto K10 Gets 6 Airbags As Standard – Prices Hiked Up To Rs 16,000

With the safety upgrade, Maruti Alto K10 is now available in the price range of Rs 4.23 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is in the process of making journeys safer for users. In February, 6-airbags were made a standard feature with the Celerio and Brezza. And now, the same update has been given to India’s most affordable car – Alto K10. Let’s take a look at the variant-wise price hike applicable on Alto K10.

Alto K10 with 6-airbags – New prices

Along with the safety upgrade, Maruti has also revised the variant names of Alto K10. The (O) suffix that was there has been removed entirely. The base ‘Standard’ variant sees a price hike of Rs 14,000. New price is Rs 4.23 lakh, as compared to Rs 4.09 lakh earlier. Next is LXi that sees a price increase of Rs 6,000. It is now priced at Rs 5 lakh, as compared to Rs 4.94 lakh earlier.

Alto K10 VXi has become costlier by Rs 16,000. New price is Rs 5.31 lakh, as compared to Rs 5.15 lakh earlier. VXi + new price is Rs 5.60 lakh, an increase of Rs 10,000. Next is VXi AMT that gets costlier by Rs 16,000. It is now available at Rs 5.81 lakh, as compared to Rs 5.65 lakh earlier.

The VXi + AMT is now available at Rs 6.10 lakh, an increase of Rs 10,000. Coming to the CNG variants, the LXi CNG is now available at Rs 5.90 lakh. It has witnessed a price hike of Rs 6,000. Alto K10 VXi CNG has become costlier by Rs 16,000. Its new price is Rs 6.21 lakh, as compared to Rs 6.05 lakh earlier.

Alto K10 also gets 3-point seat belts

In addition to 6-airbags as standard, Maruti Alto K10 has also received 3-point seat belts for rear passengers. Safety features already available with Alto K10 include electronic stability program (ESP), reverse parking sensor, ABS with EBD and collapsible steering column. The hatch also has rear door child lock, engine immobilizer, high speed alert, front seat belts pretensioner and force limiter, seat belt reminder with buzzer, headlamp levelling and high mounted stop lamp.

Enhanced NCAP ratings?

With its safety upgrades, the Alto K10 now offers greater overall value to consumers. It is quite important for a car that sells thousands of units every month. According to Maruti, more than 4.6 million units of the Alto K10 have been sold since it was introduced in 2000. In January 2025, Alto sales were at 11,352 units, contributing 6.54% to the company’s overall sales in the month.

With the addition of new safety features, it is possible that Alto K10 can see better ratings in NCAP crash tests. The model tested by Global NCAP in 2023 had received 2-star rating for Adult Safety and 0-rating for Child Safety. It had two airbags, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter and seat belt reminder. Similar to mature global markets, NCAP ratings have now become an important part of the decision-making process for consumers in India as well.