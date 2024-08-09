Maruti Alto K10 Recalled – Don’t Drive Until Part Replaced

Till the problem is resolved at the dealer workshops, Maruti has advised owners to not drive the affected vehicles

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has announced a recall for 2,555 units of Alto K10. It is likely that a specific batch of the hatchback produced during a specific period could have the defect listed in the recall. Affected vehicle owners will be contacted directly by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops.

Alto K10 recall – What’s the issue?

As per the recall announcement by Maruti Suzuki, it is suspected that there could be a potential defect in the Steering Gear Box Assembly. A total number of 2,555 units of Alto K10 is suspected to have this defective part. Maruti has stated that in rare cases, the said defect could potentially impact the vehicle’s steerability. Since this could impact safety aspects, Maruti has issued a recall.

Out of abundant caution, Maruti has advised the affected vehicle owners to not drive or use the vehicle till the time the defect is fixed. The 2,555 Alto K10 owners will be contacted directly by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops. Affected vehicles will be called for inspection and subsequent replacement of the part. All the services and cost of replacement will be free of charge.

Alto K10 owners who want to know if their vehicle is covered under this recall can check by entering the vehicle’s chassis number on Maruti’s official website. The chassis number in Alto K10 is stamped on the panel just behind the engine. It starts with MA3, followed by a 14-digit number. Users can also contact their nearest Maruti showroom to know about the details of the recall. Maruti Suzuki has implemented this recall as part of its commitment to vehicle safety and customer satisfaction. It is a proactive step to identify and rectify potential issues.

Alto K10 – India’s most affordable car

Available at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh, Alto K10 is currently the cheapest car one can buy in India. It is among the popular hatchbacks, owing to its attractive design and peppy performance. In terms of sales, Alto K10 is ranked amongst the top 5 hatchbacks in the country. It has a market share of around 9% in the hatchback segment.

Hatchback sales used to be higher, but demand has waned as more people are shifting to SUVs. In June 2024, the hatchback segment had witnessed a negative YoY growth of -17.72%. Alto YoY sales were down by -31.33%.

Powering Alto K10 is a K10C petrol engine that generates 67 PS and 89 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and AGS. Alto K10 is also available in CNG format. When running on CNG, power and torque drops to 57 PS and 82.1 Nm. Alto K10 CNG is offered with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Equipment list includes a 7-inch touchscreen, USB port, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cabin air filter, remote keyless entry and air conditioner with heater. Safety kit includes engine immobilizer, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensor, ABS with EBD and collapsible steering wheel.