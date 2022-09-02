Maruti Alto K10 STD Base Variant Detailed – Interiors, Exteriors

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Alto K10 which gets the new 1.0L K10C engine

Alto K10 was recently launched by Maruti Suzuki. It is one of the most important vehicles for the company. It is a people pleaser for sure, as we found in our first drive review. And is aimed at the masses with a starting price of Rs. 3.99 lakh.

This attractive price of Rs. 3.99 lakh is what drives people to showrooms. But that price is associated with the base STD variant and comes off as a little barebones in comparison with top-spec models. What exactly does one get with STD variant for Rs. 3.99 lakh? Let’s take a look.

Maruti Alto K10 STD Base Variant Walkaround

Right off the bat, base STD model is identical in terms of dimensions and also specifications. When it comes to design, STD is similar to other variants. The differences lie in how STD variant is executed. Both bumpers are now unpainted along with ORVMs and door handles. Maruti Suzuki Alto STD variants also don’t get remote locking or front power windows.

Heck, it doesn’t even get power steering which is kind of expected with cars in 2022. STD trims also don’t get air conditioning too. It gets AC controls in the center console, but they only control the blower as there is no compressor for the AC to work. Take a look at Alto K10 STD’s walkaround video credited to Sanscari Sumit.

It gets lower-quality seat fabric when compared to top models. Around the boot, it doesn’t get a parcel shelf and most of the parts here are exposed which are covered in top variants. STD trim also doesn’t get an infotainment system of any kind and also doesn’t come with speakers. Without an infotainment system, steering-mounted controls are also given a miss.

But what it gets in common with top-spec Alto K10 are headlights, taillights, all the body panels and the new K10C engine. STD variant also gets ABS, dual airbags and rear parking sensors as standard fitment which is a good thing.

Specs & Pricing

Coming to the specs, it gets a 1.0L K10 engine which is capable of extracting 66 bhp of power and 89 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled with either a 5-speed gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The main highlight of this engine is its economy which stands at 24.39 km/l. Not bad, huh? Alto K10 is currently the smallest vehicle one can buy. This title was previously held by Datsun Redi Go. Alto K10 is also the cheapest vehicle in India after Alto 800, of course. Even the Kwid starts from Rs. 4.64 lakh (ex-sh).

STD base variant is priced at Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-sh) and is an attractive sticker price. But for what it offers, shedding some more cash for LXi variant seems logical. The range-topping VXi Plus AGS costs Rs. 5.84 lakh (ex-sh). Alto K10 competes with Renault Kwid and from Maruti’s stables, WagonR, Alto 800, S-Presso and the likes.